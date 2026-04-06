Lexington Sporting Club Introduces Global Threads Collection

Published on April 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The world's biggest sporting event is just months away, and Lexington Sporting Club is helping fans across the country celebrate and showcase their patriotism with the Global Threads Collection.

The Global Threads Collection features nine different countries, proudly displaying the nations' colors, flag on the right sleeve and name abbreviation on the left.

Countries included in the Global Threads Collection are:

Argentina

Brazil

France

Germany

Jamaica

Mexico

Portugal

Spain

United States

The silhouette design at the bottom of each kit reflects the passion, energy and festivities fans from all across the world bring to the international stage.

This jersey presale begins Monday, April 6 and closes Sunday, April 19. Jerseys are expected to begin shipping in mid-May, just in time for this summer's action.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 6, 2026

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