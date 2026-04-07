Fort Lauderdale Dominates DC Power in Monday Night Victory

Published on April 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-9-8, 23 PTS) won its matchup with DC Power FC (6-9-8, 26 PTS) on Monday evening in the opening of a two-match homestand at Beyond Bancard Field. Forwards Emily Thompson and Kate Colvin scored their first professional goals in the matchup, while midfielder Kelli Van Treeck added her fifth of the season in the dominant showing. With the victory, Fort Lauderdale earned three points for the first time since Nov. 8 and extended its run to back-to-back matches with points, and will look to carry that momentum into this weekend's home clash against top-seeded Sporting JAX.

Fort Lauderdale United will face a quick turnaround, hosting Sporting JAX on Saturday, April 11 in the final match of a two-game homestand. The clubs have met three times during the 2025/26 campaign, with JAX hosting the first two, claiming the Nov. 22 meeting before the sides played to an exciting draw on Dec. 13, and then earning three points in South Florida on March 14. With a short week ahead, Fort Lauderdale will look to continue its strong run of play against a quality opponent at home.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRQq6hUT_Rg

The match got off to a fast start, as Thompson found the back of the net in the third minute, but the goal was ruled offside, setting the tone for Fort Lauderdale's attacking intent for the remainder of the match. Midfielder Kat González continued her strong run of form, flicking the ball over a defender to find Abi Hugh on the wing, who delivered a cross to Sh'nia Gordon, but her shot was saved in the 12th minute. Defender Laveni Vaka followed with a key defensive play in the 14th minute, denying a clear scoring opportunity to keep the match scoreless.

Fort Lauderdale took the lead in the 26th minute after a brilliant run from Kiara Locklear, who found Thompson, and the forward fired home for the Broward County native's first professional goal. Goalkeeper Haley Craig continued her strong run of form, making saves in the 28th and 42nd minutes to preserve the advantage, but DC found an equalizer in stoppage time, sending the match into halftime level at 1-1.

Craig carried her strong run of play into the second half, making saves in the 51st and 55th minutes to keep the match level. Fort Lauderdale found the breakthrough in the 61st minute when Kat González delivered a perfect corner to the back post, where Kelli Van Treeck rose and volleyed the ball into the net for her fifth goal of the season.

The lead was extended in the 68th minute when Locklear played a perfectly weighted through ball down the left side to Kate Colvin, who took a pair of touches before slotting it into the back of the net for her first professional goal and Locklear's second assist of the match. Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison made his first change in the 74th minute, bringing on Taylor Smith for Kat González as the match entered its final stages. Craig added another strong save in the 84th minute, and Gordon nearly found a fourth in stoppage time, as Fort Lauderdale secured a 3-1 victory over DC Power on Monday evening.

Scoring Summary

FTL: Thompson, 26'

DC: Abera, 45+2'

FTL: Van Treeck, 61'

FTL: Colvin, 68'

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to action on Saturday, April 11, closing out its homestand against top-seeded Sporting JAX. The clubs have met three times during the 2025/26 campaign, with JAX hosting the first two, winning the first meeting (Nov. 22) before the sides played to a thrilling draw (Dec. 13), and also taking the most recent matchup in Fort Lauderdale (March 14).

QUOTES:

Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison on the much-needed win & moving forward...

"For the team, this is amazing because -as we've kept saying - they've been doing the work behind closed doors that no one has seen. We thoroughly believe in this group and the talent they've got, and I'm so happy for them that they've got a little bit of positive reward - a massive three points for us. The girls were very, very clear there as we talked after the game - this is just the beginning. We're going to rest up, we're going to recover, and we're going to hit the traininf pitch again, just as we've been doing with high standards, maximum intensity, and we'll look to Jacksonville on the weekend."

Forward Emily Thompson on her first pro goal & win...

"Honestly, it feels amazing to get my first pro goal. I've been waiting for it all my life, and I felt like helping the team get this win is a big accomplishment, but we did it all together. Even coming into the game, we had really good vibes from last weekend because we played so well, and I felt like we should have won that game, but this week, actually doing it and putting our chances away is the best thing, and we did it all together."

Midfielder Kelli Van Treeck on her fifth goal of the season & tonight's victory...

"It feels awesome because it was a whole team effort, just from from top to bottom. That was the best energy that we've had and it just feels great."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 6, 2026

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