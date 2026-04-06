Fort Lauderdale Opens Homestand against DC Power

Published on April 5, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-9-8, 20 PTS) returns home on Monday evening, hosting DC Power FC (6-8-8, 26 PTS) as the club aims to build on a positive result from last weekend. The sides have met just once in the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, with Fort Lauderdale falling on the road in a mid-week matchup (Nov. 12) during a three-match week for the club. With kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. at Beyond Bancard Field, Fort Lauderdale will look to build on a positive result from last weekend as it starts its two-match homestand and continues its point-streak as the Super League Playoffs get closer.

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Monday's matchup following one of its strongest performances under Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison, earning an impressive road draw against Carolina Ascent FC. The result capped a challenging three-match stretch against the top teams in the Super League (JAX, LEX, CAR), with the club showing steady improvement in each outing. The attack will have a new look following the departure of all-time leading scorer Jasmine Hamid, opening the door for recent addition Emily Thompson to build on a strong professional debut. Thompson joins Kiara Locklear (5G, 1A) and Kelli Van Treeck (4G, 2A) in leading the attack, while Abi Hugh (1G, 1A) and Sh'nia Gordon continue to contribute on both ends of the pitch. Midfielder Kat González (1G, 1A) will also look to build on a strong performance in the last match. Defensively, goalkeeper Haley Craig has been in top form, leading the league in saves and punches during the month of March. With a two-match homestand ahead, Fort Lauderdale will look to build momentum and secure valuable points against a struggling opponent.

DC Power FC enters Monday's matchup in the midst of a difficult stretch, dropping three of its last four matches, including each of its last two. Despite the recent form, the club ranks fourth in goals scored (26) and fifth in goals conceded (26), carrying an even goal differential into the contest. The attack is led by former Fort Lauderdale forward Gianna Gourley (8G), who is tied for third in the league in goals, alongside Alyssa Walker (5G) and Loza Geinore (4G). Defensively, goalkeeper Morgan Aquino anchors the side, ranking third in saves (47) and tied for sixth in clean sheets (6), with Sydney Cummings leading the back line. With Fort Lauderdale aiming to build a points streak during its homestand, Monday's matchup presents an important opportunity in South Florida.

Matchup History

The clubs have met just once in the 2025/26 season, with Fort Lauderdale falling on the road on a mid-week matchup on November 12 at Audi Field during a stretch that saw the club play three matches in 8 days.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.