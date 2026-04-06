Tampa Bay Sun FC Unable to Complete the Comeback in 2-1 Loss to Carolina Ascent FC

Published on April 5, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, FL - The Tampa Bay Sun narrowly fell to Carolina Ascent FC this afternoon in a competitive matchup at Suncoast Credit Union Field. Despite moments of strong attacking efforts and a goal late in the match, Tampa Bay was unable to find the final breakthrough in a 2-1 result against a familiar opponent. The Sun created several promising opportunities across both halves, consistently threatening in the attacking third but ultimately coming up just short in key moments.

The afternoon heat on Easter Sunday added to the intensity in Tampa Bay, creating a demanding and high-pressure environment for both sides. Tensions ran high throughout the match, as physical battles across the pitch frequently spilled over into heated arguments with officials and between players. The emotional edge of the contest was evident from start to finish, with neither side backing down.

Tonight's contest presented a chance for Tampa Bay to respond after its most recent meeting with Carolina ended in a 1-0 loss in Charlotte. Prior to that result, the Sun had remained unbeaten against Carolina, making today's matchup another important chapter in a growing rivalry. Now sitting at 2-3-2 in the all-time series, Tampa Bay showed stretches of control and attacking promise throughout the night, but ultimately could not reclaim momentum against Carolina Ascent FC.

A late surge, highlighted by Madison Parsons' finish in the closing minutes, brought energy into the match and gave Tampa Bay a final push toward an equalizer. A fan favorite at Suncoast Credit Union Field, Parsons' relentless energy and resilience have become a defining presence for the Sun, and her late goal ignited the crowd as they rallied behind the team in the final moments.

Riding the energy of their first two-game winning streak of the season, Tampa Bay returned home after back-to-back road victories over Dallas Trinity FC and DC Power FC that elevated the Sun to eighth place in the Gainbridge Super League standings. The recent surge set the stage for another opportunity to build momentum, but despite a late push and hard-fought performance, the Sun were unable to extend their run. Still, the stretch of results underscores a team gaining traction as the season edges towards its conclusion.

MATCH RECAP

At the beginning of the match, Faith Webber rose above the defense inside the box and met Sydny Nasello's perfectly executed cross with a powerful header from close range, but Webber's shot drifted just wide of the left post. The chance showcased Tampa Bay's attacking presence throughout the match, narrowly missing an opportunity to take the early lead.

Carolina Ascent FC opened the scoring in the 29th minute of the match from the penalty spot. Jill Aguilera calmly delivered a composed left-footed strike, driving the ball low into the bottom right corner. The opportunity was given to Carolina after Sun midfielder Sandrine Gaillard was whistled for pulling back Carolina midfielder Shea Groom's arm as Groom raced to the ball inside the box. The consequential foul set up the pivotal moment that gave Carolina the early advantage.

Carolina threatened just before halftime as Tyler Lussi created space outside the box and drove a powerful right-footed strike toward goal. Sun goalkeeper Liz Beardsley reacted quickly, leaping to meet the shot and pushing it over the crossbar with her fingertips. The save helped Tampa Bay withstand late first-half pressure and keep the scoring gap within reach heading into stoppage time.

In first-half stoppage time, in the 47th minute of the game, Carolina doubled its lead as Lily Nabet capitalized on a crowded box following a corner kick. After a headed pass from Tyler Lussi redirected the ball into a dangerous area, Nabet positioned herself perfectly and finished from close range with a composed touch into the bottom left corner. The sequence highlighted Carolina's effectiveness on set pieces today and gave the visitors further momentum heading into the break.

Tampa Bay responded with urgency in the final moments of the half as Sydny Nasello found space in the center of the box and fired a strong right-footed effort on goal. Carolina goalkeeper Sydney Martínez remained calm and collected under pressure, positioning herself well to capture the save in the center of the net. The stop came at a crucial moment of the match, preventing Tampa Bay from cutting into the lead moments before the break.

In the 66th minute of the match, Carolina continued to press in the second half as Lily Nabet stepped into a right-footed strike from outside the box, testing the Sun defense once again. Liz Beardsley tracked the shot and collected it cleanly in the center. Her steady presence helped Tampa Bay manage Carolina's attacking rhythm as the match wore on.

Faith Webber looked to ignite the Sun attack in the 68th minute. After Sydny Nasello's quick thinking delivered Webber a perfectly timed ball on the right side of the box, Webber quickly cut into space and seamlessly set herself up to fire the shot. Webber struck the ball with confidence at close range, but the ball carried high and wide to the left.

With grit and determination, Madison Parsons attempted to generate momentum for the Sun late in the 75th minute of the match. Parsons stepped into a right-footed strike from distance. While the shot ultimately drifted off target, it energized the Sun's push forward. Tampa Bay continued to press high and send players forward into the attack, building pressure as the clock began to wind down.

That same intent and fearlessness from Madi Parsons paid off in the 89th minute. The Sun broke through as Parsons delivered a crucial finish from the right side of the box. After being set up by Vivianne Bessette, Parsons drove a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner, cutting into Carolina's lead. The goal capped off a sustained stretch of attacking pressure and reflected Tampa Bay's refusal to back down.

With renewed energy, the Sun surged forward in the closing moments, pushing numbers into the attack and applying relentless pressure in search of a late equalizer, but Tampa Bay could not find the back of the net again before the final whistle.

QUOTES

Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown, on the shift from Tampa Bay Sun FC's back-to-back wins to today's performance:

"All the ladies came out with the intent to play as well as we did last time. But, it feels like it caught up with us a little bit. We understood how they were going to play, what they were going to do, how to be successful in it- but we were falling short. The midfield for the other team was just having their way in the first half and it felt like we were giving them a bit too much respect, too much room."

On the type of character Madi Parsons embodies:

"I think that she embodies what you want from a player on and off the pitch because [of] her mentality when she got on the field. If everybody did that every time, we would be unstoppable. She was going to help us win this game or get goals and absolutely sacrifices herself every time. Even in the game when she is not on the pitch, I hear her screaming for Viv, screaming for the team. Just an incredible life force."

Forward Madi Parsons, on her mindset coming off the bench, ready to score:

"I buy into every role that I am given. Stepping on later in the game, to finish the game out- I know it is my job to bring energy, and scoring goals does provide that energy. Automatically [scoring goals] gives us that boost. It's so nice to have a team that believes in me. Regardless if you start, whether you're a game changer- whatever it is- we have such a good group, great coaching staff, a great group of staff behind us that believe in us. It is easy to step on and give it our best."

On what it was like to score in front of a crowd that supports her:

"It was great. Immediately after, I heard all your 'Madi P' chants. You guys' support means everything to me and to our whole team. Without you guys, it's so much harder to show up every day. We are playing for you guys. We are playing for ourselves. We're playing for all of our fans. You guys are that 12th man out there on the field, and we do really appreciate [our fans]."

Defender Vivianne Bessette, on the shift between the first half and the second half:

"I think, being on the right, I was able to find the nine and Madi came on [and] she's really good at posting up. Exploiting that wing and going to goal- we needed to get goals back- so [we played] forward as much as we could."

NEXT MATCH

The next Sun home game is on Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. vs. DC Power FC.

TEAM MEDIA KIT WITH VIDEO & PHOTOS AT THIS LINK

FINAL RESULT

Carolina Ascent FC 2 - Tampa Bay Sun FC 1

Sunday, April 5 | 5:00 p.m. | Suncoast Credit Union Field







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 5, 2026

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