Nabet Nets First Pro Goal, Carolina Ascent Down Tampa Bay Sun 2-1 to Extend Unbeaten Run

Published on April 5, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







TAMPA, FL - Carolina Ascent extended their unbeaten streak to six matches on Sunday afternoon, earning a 2-1 road victory over Tampa Bay Sun at Suncoast Credit Union Field.

Lily Nabet's first professional goal proved to be the difference, as Carolina controlled large stretches of the match before holding off a late push from Tampa Bay to secure all three points. Jill Aguilera got the scoring started from the spot for her second goal of the campaign.

After weathering an early storm from the hosts, Carolina began their barrage in the 20th minute. Shea Groom laid the ball off to Mackenzie George, who rattled the crossbar with a powerful strike. Moments later, Addisyn Merrick had a look at goal, but Tampa goalkeeper Liz Beardsley came up with a strong save.

The breakthrough came after sustained pressure tilted the match firmly in Carolina's favor. For the third consecutive game, the Ascent earned a penalty as Groom was pulled back by Sandrine Gaillard while chasing onto an Audrey Coleman cross. Aguilera stepped up and calmly buried her attempt into the bottom corner in the 29th minute for her second goal of the season.

Carolina nearly doubled the lead just before halftime when Tyler Lussi unleashed a strike from 25 yards out, but Beardsley produced a leaping save to keep it a one-goal game.

The Ascent found their second moments later from the resulting corner. Mia Corbin delivered to the back post, where Lussi headed it across goal, and Nabet forced it over the line to open her professional account.

Tampa Bay's first strong opportunity came in the 55th minute when Faith Webber found herself unmarked in front of goal, but her header from six yards out sailed over the bar.

Carolina appeared to put the match out of reach in the 65th minute when George spun past her defender and tucked a finish into the bottom corner, but the goal was waved off for offside.

The chances continued to come at both ends. Minutes later, George slipped Groom in behind, but Beardsley came up with a point-blank stop. On the counter, Webber had another look for Tampa but dragged her effort wide with Sydney Martinez beaten.

Carolina pushed for a third in the 79th minute in one of the match's most chaotic sequences. Coleman drove from midfield to the end line and fired a cross that deflected off Brooke Hendrix, skidded across the face of goal, and struck the post, somehow staying out.

Tampa Bay pulled one back in the 89th minute when Madi Parsons collected a long ball, cut inside, and curled a left-footed finish home, setting up a tense seven minutes of stoppage time.

Despite the late pressure, Carolina held firm to close out the result, extending their unbeaten run to six matches and keeping the momentum going ahead of Saturday night's showdown with Lexington SC.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 5, 2026

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