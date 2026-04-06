How Lexington Sporting Club Can Clinch a Playoff Spot this Weekend - LSC's POV

Published on April 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - If everything falls into place this week in Gainbridge Super League action, the women of Lexington Sporting Club could clinch the first-ever playoff spot in club history.

With a magic number of only four, LSC could secure its postseason spot as early as Saturday.

Welcome back to LSC's POV - Gainbridge Super League Week 25 edition.

Some Background

As a quick recap, four clubs make the playoffs. The top two host a playoff match, and the Final will be played at the highest remaining seed's stadium.

Lexington enters the week in second place and riding a three-match win streak, the longest active streak in the league. The Gals in Green trail league leaders Sporting JAX by four points and are eight points clear of the playoff line.

Where We Are

Lexington's magic number sits at four, meaning a combination of four points earned by LSC or dropped by DC Power FC (the fifth-place club below the playoff line) secures the first playoff berth in Lexington Sporting Club history.

That number is derived from the maximum number of points each club can collect before the season ends. While five points is technically the difference in possible points between LSC and DC, Lexington owns the tiebreaker and can clinch at four.

The first tiebreaker in the standings is goal differential, a statistic in which LSC holds a +19 to 0 advantage over the Power.

What exactly should that translate to for an LSC fan? Root against DC Power FC until Lexington clinches (or through the end of the season, you do you).

Who does DC match up with this week? Fort Lauderdale United FC. Tonight.

The Scenarios

A DC loss this evening would allow Lexington to clinch Saturday with a win or draw at Carolina Ascent FC.

A draw in tonight's match means LSC would need to beat Carolina this weekend to clinch this weekend.

A DC win means Lexington would need to wait at least one more week to clinch a postseason berth.

The Gals in Green are on the precipice of history - be sure to keep an eye out on tonight's result between Fort Lauderdale and DC, and tune in to Lexington's match Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 6, 2026

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