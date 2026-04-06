DC Power FC Takes on Fort Lauderdale United FC on the Road

Published on April 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. - DC Power Football Club (6-8-8, 26 PTS) kicks off its two-game road trip with back-to-back matches in Florida on Monday, April 6 against Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-9-8, 20 PTS). Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. at Beyond Bancard Field.

DC Power FC's next home match at Audi Field is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22 against Fort Lauderdale. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. and tickets are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

DC Power FC continues its push for a playoff spot and looks to get back on track after its recent 0-2 loss at home to Lexington SC on Wednesday, April 1. By the numbers, D.C.'s side dominated the match but was unable to capitalize on scoring chances and cut down Lexington's early edge.

"Even in this game [against Lexington SC] by every statistical way you look at it, we were the better team and yet we lost the game," head coach Omid Namazi said. "I feel that every game we play we can win. The urgency and the energy needs to be there for us to make that happen."

With six matches left to play in the Spring half of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, DC Power FC will look to put their last two results behind them and focus on the fixtures ahead, committed to delivering consistent performances with a sense of urgency.

Missing a couple of key players sidelined due to injuries, the team relies on others across positions to step up and contribute.

"There's a lot that can happen in the next seven to eight weeks, and I feel like we have a great chance still," Namazi said. "We just have to take care of business ourselves and put some points on the board."

Scouting Fort Lauderdale United FC

DC Power FC is 2-1-2 all-time against Fort Lauderdale United FC, 1-0-0 this season. Led by Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison, Fort Lauderdale looks to claim their first win of the Spring slate.

The last time DC Power FC faced Fort Lauderdale United FC, D.C. claimed its first win on home turf this season in its 3-1 result on November 12, 2025. Midfielder Dasia Torbert gave D.C.'s side a 2-0 edge with goals at the 21st minute and 40th minute and forward Loza Abera sealed the 3-1 result with a goal at the 83rd minute. Torbert's brace marked her first two goals in her professional career.

DC Power FC's match against Fort Lauderdale United FC will be streamed live on Peacock TV beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

"I feel comfortable that we can go on a winning streak, get ourselves above the playoff line and get in there," Namazi said.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 6, 2026

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