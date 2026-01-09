DC Power FC Sign Claire Constant to a Contract Extension Through 2026/27

Published on January 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed defender Claire Constant to a contract extension through the 2026/27 Gainbridge Super League season.

"Claire is a high impact player for our club and we're excited to have her with us through the 2026/27 season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Claire is a technical defender and has developed her game from experiences overseas as well as here in the league. She's a consistent leader both on and off the pitch who we're certain will continue to succeed and grow with our club."

During the Fall slate of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, Constant was a key player on DC Power FC's back line and appeared in eight matches (four starts) and completed 380 minutes. In the club's inaugural 2024/25 season, Constant made her DC Power FC debut in the team's first-ever match on August 17, 2024, against Carolina Ascent FC. The center back started in 19 appearances and completed 1,698 minutes. Consistently anchoring DC Power FC's back line throughout the season, Constant made the second most clearances (80), blocks (12) and won a team-high 26 aerial duels.

Prior to joining DC Power FC, Constant signed her first professional contract in February 2023 with S.C.U. Torreense in Portugal and made seven appearances for the club amassing 630 minutes.

On the national stage, Constant received her first call up to the Haiti Women's National Team ahead of CONCACAF 2022 and was recognized as the key defender on Haiti's historic 2023 team as they qualified for its first-ever World Cup.

Constant had a standout college career with the University of Virginia (2018-2022) and scored eight goals in 102 appearances (72 starts). Constant helped lead the Cavaliers to the NCAA tournament for all four seasons, advancing to the Final Four in 2020-21. The following season, Constant was a key player as Virginia earned the 2021-22 ACC Regular Season title.

Constant is a product of McLean ECNL and T.C. Williams, where she led her high school to its first-ever district title and to the state semifinals (2016). The standout center back was named the 2017-2018 Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Virginia.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Friday, March 13 to open the 2025/26 Spring season against Dallas Trinity FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/tickets.

Claire Constant

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Alexandria, Virginia

Birthdate: 10/13/1999

Height: 5'7''

Age: 26

Status: Domestic







Gainbridge Super League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.