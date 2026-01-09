Charlotte McLean Departs Sun FC Following Conclusion of Loan

Published on January 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL. - Tampa Bay Sun FC announced today that defender Charlotte McLean has departed the club following the conclusion of her loan and the expiration of her contract with the North Carolina Courage at the end of 2025.

McLean joined Tampa Bay Sun FC ahead of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season on loan from the Courage, bringing NWSL experience and international pedigree to the Sun's back line. During her time with the club, the Australian defender made four appearances, logging 115 minutes while providing composure, versatility, and depth across the defensive unit.

Tampa Bay Sun FC thanks Charlotte for her professionalism and contributions during her time in Tampa Bay and wishes her continued success in the next chapter of her career.







