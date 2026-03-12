Tampa Bay Sun FC Announces Corporate Partnership with Elevated Embers and Gaze Hot Yoga

Tampa Bay Sun FC is pleased to announce a new corporate partnership with Elevated Embers and Gaze Hot Yoga, two sister wellness companies dedicated to promoting health, recovery, and community throughout Tampa Bay.

Elevated Embers is a mobile sauna and cold plunge experience that offers at-home therapy directly to residences, events, and businesses across the Tampa Bay area. Designed to enhance relaxation, recovery, and wellness, Elevated Embers creates unique experiences where people can relax and recharge wherever they please.

Elevated Embers is closely connected with Gaze Hot Yoga, a yoga studio located in Tampa Heights. Gaze Hot Yoga offers heated and non-heated yoga classes focused on building strength, flexibility, and overall well-being. The studio has created an environment centered on movement and personal growth, welcoming individuals of all experience levels to explore the benefits of yoga and develop long-term wellness habits.

Through this partnership, Elevated Embers and Gaze Hot Yoga join our growing family of Tampa Bay Sun FC's corporate partners, supporting the club's mission of advancing professional women's professional soccer in the Tampa Bay community.







