Tampa Bay Sun FC Add Academy Forward Maci Tucker for Remainder of 2025/26 Season

Published on March 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL. - Tampa Bay Sun FC is pleased to announce the addition of academy player Maci Tucker for the remainder of the 2025/26 season. A dynamic attacking talent, Tucker joins the Sun while continuing her development as one of the top young prospects in her region.

"We're excited to welcome Maci to our club," said Sun Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. "She's a strong, quick forward with a natural attacking instinct and the ability to impact the game in key moments. Maci has a bright future ahead of her, and we're looking forward to supporting her development while she trains and competes within our professional environment."

Maci previously competed with Concorde Fire SC in the ECNL Platinum League, where she established herself as a key player in the attacking aspect of the game. She will now be competing full-time with Tampa Bay. Known for her strength, speed, and ability to make an immediate impact on the pitch, Tucker brings a significant presence to the Sun.

Tucker has earned defining recognition at the youth level. She was named the Georgia 2024 All-State 7A Player of the Year and 2024 Region 7A Co-Player of the Year, while also earning selection to the Georgia Coaches' Association All-State Second Team. Additionally, she was invited to participate in the inaugural NWSL Youth Combine in 2025, further showcasing her potential among the nation's leading academy players.

Currently completing her high school studies, Maci has committed to continue her career at the collegiate level at UCLA, where she will compete at the Division I level in the Big Ten Conference.

"We're proud to welcome Maci to the club as part of our academy structure," said Sun General Manager and President Christina Unkel. "Providing pathways for young players is an important part of our mission, and Maci represents the type of talent and character we want developing within our environment. We're excited to see her growth and the energy she brings to the group."







