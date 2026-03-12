Tampa Bay Sun FC to Unveil Championship Banner on Women's Empowerment Night

Published on March 12, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC will celebrate its groundbreaking inaugural championship victory with the official unveiling of the team's first championship banner on March 18 during the club's Women's Empowerment Night game, presented by BRANDT.

A special pregame ceremony at Suncoast Credit Union Field in Downtown Tampa will pay tribute to last season's championship effort, culminating in a milestone in Tampa Bay history as the Sun become the area's first women's professional sports team to raise a championship banner.

A DEFINING CHAPTER FOR TAMPA BAY

Last season, the Sun delivered one of the most remarkable championship runs Champa Bay has ever seen. The Sun found momentum when it mattered most, defeating higher-ranked competition and earning the right to host the Tampa Bay area's first-ever playoff game in any women's professional sport.

The Sun took down Dallas Trinity FC, 2-1, then beat cross-state rival Fort Lauderdale United FC in extra time, 1-0, to capture the inaugural USL Super League trophy.

Days later, the City of Tampa rallied together for a boat parade along the Hillsborough River through Downtown Tampa to Armature Works, where fans, players, and the broader community-led by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor-gathered to hoist the trophy and honor the team's inspirational journey.

WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT NIGHT

The banner unveiling will take place before kickoff at Women's Empowerment Night, presented by BRANDT, anchoring a night of festivities to honor the women who lead, serve, and deliver a lasting impact on the Tampa Bay community.

Support Woman-Owned Businesses

Shop in a mini marketplace showcasing a variety of woman-owned vendors

Featuring Kendra Scott, Jobe Ro Jewelry, and Coastal Cowgirls Collective

Girl Scouts of West Central Florida

Local Girl Scouts will lead the pregame flag presentation and honor guard

One of this year's last chances to buy Girl Scout cookies and support local girls

Her Impact Initiative

To uplift and recognize women in public service and leadership roles in their communities, the Sun are activating the Her Impact Initiative

Each recognized woman will receive a game ticket in a special seating section, along with shoutouts on the scoreboard and social media

PREGAME EXPERIENCES

Pre-match ceremonies ahead of 7:30 p.m. kickoff

Official championship banner unveiling

Pregame coin toss with BRANDT executive Sierra-Shae Brandt

Pre-match soccer clinic

The Tampa Bay Sun Foundation leads fun sessions to build soccer skills and character for kids age 7-13 (advance registration required)

Launch of Solé's Kids Club: Shooting Stars

Team up with Sun mascot Solé for special activities, birthday surprises, and discounted game tickets (sign up here)

SPECIAL GIVEAWAYS AND MERCHANDISE

Custom tote bag for the first 1,000 fans

Mini championship banner giveaway

Limited edition championship merchandise available in the team shop

"This championship banner represents more than a title. It represents resilience and the power of women coming together to achieve the highest level of the game," said Tampa Bay Sun FC President and General Manager Christina Unkel. "Unveiling it on Women's Empowerment Night makes this moment even more meaningful. We are celebrating not only what our team accomplished on the pitch, but also the additional women in our community who continue to inspire every day. This night honors them and continues to develop pipelines for opportunity in women's sports."

DETAILS AND TICKETS

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to Suncoast Credit Union Field for the banner unveiling. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and kickoff for the game vs. Brooklyn FC is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for Women's Empowerment Night, presented by BRANDT are available at TampaBaySunFC.com.







