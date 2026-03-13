Dallas Trinity FC Draws DC Power FC, 1-1

Published on March 12, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - Dallas Trinity FC (8-6-4, 28 points) and DC Power FC (5-5-8, 23 points) played to a 1-1 draw on Thursday night from a chilly Audi Field in the nation's capital. Dallas gains an important road point and remains in playoff position in the Gainbridge Super League.

Dallas fell behind early as DC's Loza Abera opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Just before halftime DTFC pulled level when forward Bethany Bos headed home a perfectly placed cross from midfielder Lexi Missimo off a free kick in the 44th minute, delivered from just outside the 18-yard box.

Bos' goal marked Dallas' ninth headed goal of the season, the most in the league.

Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey delivered several crucial saves (five in total) throughout the night to keep DTFC in the match.

With the result, Trinity FC moves to 2-1-1 in the spring portion of its schedule and has gone unbeaten in eight of its last nine regular season matches.

The win pulls Trinity FC within just two points of Lexington SC (second place) in the Gainbridge Super League standings.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC is 5-1-3 in its last nine regular season matches.

The team sits in playoff position in the Gainbridge Super League standings (3rd place overall; the top four teams make the playoffs).

DTFC has a record of 4-4-2 on the road this season.

Dallas is now 2-2-3 all-time against DC; the two squads will face off once more on Friday, May 1 in DC.

Forward Bethany Bos scored her first goal of the season (44') across four matches played (three starts).

Midfielder Lexi Missimo tallied her first assist of the season (44'), matching her assist total from the 2024/25 campaign, which was shortened due to injury.

Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey recorded five saves; she now has 17 saves on the year across five matches played.

16 players saw action for Dallas against DC.

Dallas tallied nine total shots (six shots on target); DC had 11 total shots (six shots on target).

DTFC won the time-of-possession battle (62.1% to DC's 37.9%).

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC returns to the Cotton Bowl for a weeknight matchup against Lexington SC (7-2-9, 30 points) on Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. CT. It'll be "Pups at the Pitch," as fans are encouraged to bring their furry best friends, explore pet-friendly vendors in the fan zone, and enjoy a stunt dog show at halftime. The match will stream on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.

QUOTES

Head Coach Nathan Thackeray

On the road draw...

"I thought we played really well in the first half. It felt like we controlled it for a lot of the half, played some really good stuff, and scored a good goal from a set piece. Not a great second half performance from us, but we came up big in a couple of moments with both Samar Guidry and Tyler McCamey. I think that a point on the road is a good point."

Forward Bethany Bos

On scoring off a set piece...

"We've been working on them all week and I think that Lexi played a great ball in. It was so easy to do, I was 1 vs. 1 and just had to beat my man. It was a great ball. I like using my head, so it worked out well."

Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey

On her performance in goal...

"I was just doing what I can. We were definitely under a lot of pressure in the last 10-15 minutes of the game there so credit to DC. I'm glad that I could come up in places that my team needed me. I thought we did really well defensively as a unit tonight. It's not three points, but we'll take this one on the road for sure."







