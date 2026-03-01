I-45 Texas Showdown: Dallas Trinity FC 1-0 Victors over Houston Dash

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC downed the Houston Dash 1-0 in the first-ever I-45 Texas Showdown on Saturday evening at the Cotton Bowl. The friendly match had an attendance of 6,110 fans for what was a spotlight on the growth of women's soccer throughout the state.

Following a scoreless first half, Dallas would break the seal as forward Caroline Kelly found the back of the net in the 64th minute (assisted by Cyera Hintzen), putting DTFC on top.

NOTABLES

The I-45 Texas Showdown marked the first-ever public Division 1 Professional Women's Soccer Match between two Texas clubs; Dallas & Houston played in a closed-door exhibition match in 2025.

DTFC team captain and defender Amber Wisner played for Houston from 2016-2020.

DTFC forward Chioma Ubogagu (Coppell, TX native) played for Houston in 2016.

Forward Caroline Kelly (TCU alum) scored the lone goal of the match.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC (7-6-3, 24 points) hits the road again for league play, taking on Lexington SC (7-1-9, 30 points) on Sunday, March 8 at 12:00 p.m. CT from Lexington SC Stadium. The match will air on KFAA and stream on WFAA+ and Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach Nathan Thackeray

On the fan support...

"I don't know exactly how many people were out there, but it was loud. Whether it was 3,000 or it was 10,000, it was really loud. It shows me that there are fans here. It's our job as players and coaches to entertain them and try to bring them back each and every week."

Forward Caroline Kelly

On the win...

"It was awesome. I think it was just a culmination of all the hard work that we put in these past few weeks. To see it result in success, it meant a lot to us as a team. We're going to keep riding this wave and keep improving moving forward."

Midfielder Caroline Swann

On the goal...

"Well, Caroline Kelly scored, who is my girl. We call each other C squared. I was just so happy for her. When you see other people score, just have a good moment, you're filled with so much joy for them because you know how happy it is for us as a team, but also for them individually."







