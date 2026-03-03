Dallas Trinity FC Duo Named to Gainbridge Super League's Team of the Month for February

Published on March 3, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Wayny Balata and defender Amber Wisner were named to the Gainbridge Super League's Team of the Month for February, the league announced today.

Additionally, Balata has been named a nominee for Goal of the Month for her score at Fort Lauderdale United FC on Feb. 7 in the 53rd minute. The winner will be announced on March 4 at 12 p.m. CT, voted on by the fans via social media.

Dallas currently sits in playoff position among the top-four in the league standings heading into March (7-6-3, 24 points). The club went 1-1-0 over the course of February in league play, winning at FTL (4-0) and losing at CAR (0-2) on Feb. 21. DTFC concluded the month with a 1-0 win in a friendly match vs. the NWSL's Houston Dash, dubbed the I-45 Texas Showdown.

Balata got off to a hot start in February, as she tallied her second goal (53') and second assist (71') of the season in a 4-0 win at FTL on Feb. 7. The former SMU Mustang started and played the full 90 minutes in both league matches, in addition to starting vs. Houston. This is her first Team of the Month recognition of the season.

Wisner continues to be Ms. Reliable in her farewell campaign, as she's started and played the entire duration of all 16 league matches (1,440 total minutes) thus far this season. DTFC's team captain also drew the start vs. Houston. This is her second Team of the Month recognition of the season (September).

The full Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month for February:

F: Cat Barry (LEX)

F: Lena Silano (SPK)

F: Sydny Nasello (TB)

M: Wayny Balata (DAL)

M: Ashlyn Puerta (JAX)

M: Sophia Braun (SPK)

D: Amber Wisner (DAL)

D: Sydney Studer (CAR)

D: Allison Pantuso (LEX)

D: Georgia Brown (JAX)

GK: Kaitlyn Parks (JAX) - Player of the Month

Bench: Morgan Aquino (DC), McKenzie Weinert (LEX), Jasmine Hamid (FTL), Baylee DeSmit (JAX), Emily Colton (DC), Sam Kroeger (BKN), Sabrina McNeill (TB)

Coach of the Month: Stacey Balaam (JAX)

Dallas Trinity FC (7-6-3, 24 points) resumes league play with a road trip to face Lexington SC (7-1-9, 30 points) on Sunday, March 8 at 12:00 p.m. CT from Lexington SC Stadium. The match will air on KFAA and stream on WFAA+, TUDN Radio, and Peacock.







