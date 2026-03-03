Two DC Power FC Players Named to Gainbridge Super League February Team of the Month
Published on March 3, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
DC Power FC News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Gainbridge Super League and DC Power Football Club have announced that Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino and Midfielder Emily Colton have been selected to the Gainbridge Super League February Team of the Month.
DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Thursday, March 12 to open the 2025/26 Spring season against Dallas Trinity FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.
Having started in and completed 90 minutes in every match this season, Aquino has earned three clean sheets and made 45 saves, the second-most saves across all league goalkeepers. Aquino's most recent clean sheet was recorded in DC Power FC's 0-1 road win against Sporting Jacksonville on Saturday, February 7 to start the Spring half of the 2025/26 season.
Midfielder Emily Colton has appeared in 13 matches (12 starts) amassing 1,078 minutes for DC Power FC this season. Leading the club in assists (three) and chances created (22), Colton is a key player on both sides of the ball. Colton was recognized on the Gainbridge Super League December 2025 Team of the Month for her impressive performance to close out the Fall half of the 2025/26 season.
Team and Player of the Month:
F: Cat Barry (LEX)
F: Lena Silano (SPK)
F: Sydny Nasello (TB)
M: Wayny Balata (DAL)
M: Ashlyn Puerta (JAX)
M: Sophia Braun (SPK)
D: Amber Wisner (DAL)
D: Sydney Studer (CAR)
D: Allison Pantuso (LEX)
D: Georgia Brown (JAX)
GK: Kaitlyn Parks (JAX)* Player of the Month
Bench: Morgan Aquino (GK, DC), McKenzie Weinert (LEX), Jasmine Hamid (FTL), Baylee DeSmit (JAX), Emily Colton (DC), Sam Kroeger (BKN), Sabrina McNeill (TB).
