Three DC Power Football Club Players Called up to National Teams

Published on February 24, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Three DC Power FC players will travel to represent their national teams on the international stage. Defender Claire Constant (Haiti) and Midfielders Katrina Guillou (Philippines) and Carleigh Frilles (Philippines) will be available for their national teams.

"Good luck to all of our DC Power FC players who will be traveling to represent their National Teams in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifiers," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "We look forward to seeing our players excel with their respective national teams and to welcoming them back for the rest of our Spring season."

Constant will appear with Haiti's Women's National Team on Tuesday, March 3 in its 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying match against Suriname. Frilles and Guillou will appear with the Filipino Women's National Team in the Women's Asian Cup for the World Cup Qualifiers. Both midfielders will be available for the Philippines on Sunday, March 1 against Australia, Thursday, March 5 against South Korea and Sunday, March 8 against Iran.

DC Power FC will open its Spring home schedule at Audi Field on Thursday, March 12 against Dallas Trinity FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.







