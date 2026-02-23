DC Power FC Acquire Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko on Loan Through 2025/26

Published on February 23, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has announced that they have acquired Washington Spirit Goalkeeper, Sara Wojdelko, on loan through the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to welcome Sara to DC Power FC for the rest of our Spring schedule" Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Sara had an impressive college career at Vanderbilt University, and we're excited to see her continued development and impact on display for our club this season."

Wojdelko signed her first professional contract with the Washington Spirit on January 9, 2026, becoming the first rookie to sign with the NWSL club in 2026. Before joining the Spirit, Wojdelko had a standout four-year college career at Vanderbilt University (2022-2025). As Team Captain in 2025, Wojdelko recorded an impressive 17-3-2 record and earned 13 clean sheets. Her high-level performance earned her recognition as SEC Goalkeeper of the Year and a spot on the All-SEC First Team.

Prior to college, Wojdelko played club soccer for the Michigan Hawks (ECNL), contributing to the club's conference championship in 2018. The goalkeeper attended Northville High School.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Thursday, March 12 to open the 2025/26 Spring season against Dallas Trinity FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets







Gainbridge Super League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.