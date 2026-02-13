DC Power FC Takes on Tampa Bay Sun FC in First Meeting this Season

Published on February 13, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (4-5-6, 18 PTS) will travel to take on Tampa Bay Sun FC (1-6-8, 11 PTS) on Saturday night. This weekend's match is the first meeting between the two clubs this season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Suncoast Credit Union Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

DC Power Football Club returns to Audi Field on Thursday, March 12 to take on Dallas Trinity FC in its Spring Home Opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET and match tickets are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

D.C.'s side looks to build on its 1-0 road win over Sporting Jacksonville to open the Spring slate and pick up another three points to close out its two-game road stretch. In her club debut, forward Alyssa Walker scored the lone goal at the 78th minute, burying a ball played in by midfielder Justin Gaynor to put DC Power FC on the board and seal the win.

In her 15th straight start, goalkeeper Morgan Aquino earned her third clean sheet of the season and logged two saves through 90 minutes.

"I was pleased with the effort and the intensity that the players put into the game and the resilience they showed not to fold under the pressure that Jacksonville brought in the first half," Head Coach Omid Namazi said.

All four of the club's new signings saw time on the pitch against Sporting Jax, making an immediate impact for the club and adding depth across multiple positions for D.C.

"With some of the additions that we've made, I think that our roster is of a higher quality," Namazi said. "Our bench is deeper and we can rely on players coming off the bench to make a difference in the game. Hopefully, we're always in a winning position but if we're in a spot where if we need to push to tie it up or come from behind, we have players that can come in and do that."

Scouting Tampa Bay Sun FC

Power FC is 0-3-1 all-time against the defending Gainbridge Super League Champions, 0-1-1 on the road. Led by head coach Denise Schilte-Brown, Tampa Bay is searching for its first win since defeating Spokane Zephyr FC 1-0 on November 9, 2025. The last time DC Power FC faced Tampa's Side on May 24, 2025, D.C. fell to the Sun 2-0 on the road.

Defender Paige Almendariz will face her former club for the first time this season since helping them claim last year's inaugural championship title.

"Tampa Bay, they're a quality team and for whatever reason, they haven't gotten the results in the first half of the season," Namazi said. "They're a hard-working team and they press a lot. At the same time, there are some weak points that we feel we can expose, but all league games here are tough; there are no easy games."

