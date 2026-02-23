Fort Lauderdale United FC to Host 2024 NWSL Champions Orlando Pride in Sunshine Showdown

February 23, 2026

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is thrilled to announce that it will host the 2024 NWSL Champions, Orlando Pride, on March 7 in the Sunshine Showdown at Beyond Bancard Field, marking another historic meeting between the Gainbridge Super League and the NWSL. Both leagues, considered first-division professional organizations, represent the highest level of women's soccer in the United States.

"Hosting Orlando Pride for the Sunshine Showdown is another landmark moment for Fort Lauderdale United FC and the Gainbridge Super League," said Tommy Smith, Chairman and Founder of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Matches like this showcase the very best of women's soccer, provide a platform for our players to test themselves against elite competition, and bring our fans closer to the game at the highest level. We're proud to continue building historic moments like this in South Florida."

Fort Lauderdale United became the first Gainbridge Super League club to face an NWSL team when it hosted Gotham FC on February 26, 2025, in a landmark match at Beyond Bancard Field. The upcoming clash with Orlando Pride will mark the eighth inter-league friendly overall and Orlando's first-ever official meeting with a Gainbridge Super League club.

"Any chance that we get to compete against high-level competition is great for the players," said Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison. "It's obviously great exposure for our club in the national platform, and it keeps getting our name and players out there with the progress that we're making. This matchup also brings the soccer community together, and it gives South Florida another reason to rally behind us."

Orlando Pride will travel south for their final preseason game ahead of the 2026 NWSL season, which opens on March 15, just over a week after the match. The club is filled with marquee names from top to bottom and is led by all-time great and Brazilian legend Marta, along with star Zambian forward Barbra Banda, English goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse and Mexican forward Jacquie Ovalle. Orlando dominated the 2024 campaign, going 23 consecutive games unbeaten and captured the club's first major trophies, the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship, becoming just the third team in league history to complete the double.

New loan acquisition and goalkeeper McKinley Crone joined Fort Lauderdale United from Orlando ahead of the Spring portion of the season, giving her the unique opportunity to play against her parent club. Meanwhile, current Orlando goalkeeper Cosette Morché is a familiar face that spent the 2024-25 Super League season as Fort Lauderdale's starting keeper.

With no league matches scheduled from February 22 to March 14, Fort Lauderdale United will enter the matchup well-rested, ready to showcase its dominant attacking group of Kiara Locklear, Jasmine Hamid, Kelli Van Treeck, Sh'nia Gordon and Sophie Harding. The game will provide a valuable test for the club ahead of five consecutive weeks of action as the Playoff Push intensifies.







