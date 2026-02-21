Fort Lauderdale Eyes Road Victory in Florida Derby Clash

Published on February 20, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-6-7, 19 PTS) hits the road for the first time in the Spring portion of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, traveling to face Tampa Bay Sun FC (1-6-9, 12 PTS) on Saturday evening in another Florida Derby duel. The sides met twice during the Fall portion of the season, playing to a scoreless draw in Tampa (Oct. 4) before the clubs tied 1-1 in a thrilling affair at Beyond Bancard Field (Nov. 15). With kick-off set for 7:30 p.m. at Suncoast Credit Union Field in Tampa, Fort Lauderdale will aim to secure its first victory over its in-state rival.

Fort Lauderdale enters Saturday's duel with renewed momentum after snapping a three-match losing streak with a draw at Beyond Bancard Field last weekend. In the second match of Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison's tenure, the club will look to build a points streak and carry forward its positive run of play. The high-powered attack ranks third in the league with 23 goals and is led by Kiara Locklear (5G), Jasmine Hamid (4G, 1A) and Kelli Van Treeck (4G, 2A), while defender Ella Simpson (4G) leads all Super League defenders in goals and remains a consistent aerial threat. The dominant quartet accounts for 77.2% of the club's goals this season, scoring 17 of 22 open-play goals. Fort Lauderdale is coming off a match in which it recorded a team-record three assists, with Abi Hugh and Sophie Harding playing key roles in the buildup. In goal, McKinley Crone looks to record her first shutout for the club in her first road appearance, playing just over 90 miles from her hometown of Maitland. With three points in its sights, Fort Lauderdale faces a Tampa side that has endured a challenging campaign.

Tampa Bay makes its way into Saturday night at the bottom of the Super League standings, winning just one of its 16 matches while earning 12 points this season. Despite coming into the season as the defending champions from the inaugural season, Tampa has struggled mightily in its second campaign. The club underwent significant roster changes during the break but added three players on loan from the NWSL ahead of the spring portion, helping spark an unbeaten start to 2026 (0W-2D). Tampa remains anchored by All-League standouts Sydny Nasello and Vivianne Bessette, while newcomer Jordan Fusco has made an immediate impact with two goals in her first three appearances. With Fort Lauderdale seeking its first road victory over its in-state rival, both sides will enter another edition of the Florida Derby with plenty at stake.

Matchup History

The clubs met twice in the first half of the 2025/26 season, playing to a scoreless draw in Tampa on October 4 before the clubs met in a thrilling 1-1 draw at Beyond Bancard Field on November 15.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10.







