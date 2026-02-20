Brooklyn FC Women's Spring Season Home Opener Changed to March 7 vs DC Power FC

Published on February 20, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women today announced updates to its 2026 spring season schedule. The club's originally scheduled April 18 match vs. DC Power FC has been rescheduled and will now serve as Brooklyn's spring season home opener on Saturday, March 7 at 2:00 p.m. ET at Maimonides Park, with April 18 now an open date.

Brooklyn FC also confirmed the following schedule and kickoff updates:

Brooklyn FC at Sporting JAX - Saturday, April 4, 2026: kickoff updated from 7:30 p.m. ET to 2:00 p.m. ET

Brooklyn FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - originally scheduled for Saturday, April 11, 2026, now Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Brooklyn FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Saturday, April 25, 2026: kickoff updated from 4:00 p.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET

Tickets that have already been purchased can be used for admission to the rescheduled game or exchanged before the rescheduled game for a ticket comparable in price and location to another match this spring. Once the rescheduled game passes, tickets cannot be exchanged. To exchange your tickets, please contact the Brooklyn FC ticketing office at (347) 714-5140 or tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com.

The complete 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League schedule is available online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock. Tickets for all Brooklyn FC home matches are available online. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







