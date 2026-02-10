NaYeong Shin Earns South Korean National Team Call-Up

Brooklyn, N.Y. - The South Korean women's national team announced today that Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) defender NaYeong Shin (Shinny) has been called up to play in the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026.

Shin (26) first represented South Korea on its National Team at 16, with the U-17s. She earned her first senior call-up for the 2025 Pink Ladies' Cup. Most recently, Shin represented South Korea in international friendlies against Wales and the Netherlands in late 2025.

Shin joined Brooklyn FC in 2025 for the team's 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, making her debut during the team's opening match against Tampa Bay Sun FC. She made her first start for the team the following week against Dallas Trinity FC. During her time at Brooklyn FC, she's made 10 appearances, logged 512 minutes, and maintains a tackle success rate of 73.3%.

Brooklyn FC Women's next match is against Fort Lauderdale United FC on February 14. The women will return home to Maimonides Park on Sunday, March 22. The complete 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League schedule is available online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







