Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Leadership Change

Published on February 10, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC announced today that the club has parted ways with Head Coach Alissa "Ali" Rogers, effective immediately.

"On behalf of Fort Lauderdale United FC, I want to thank Ali Rogers for her service to our club," said Tyrone Mears, President of Soccer. "Ali was part of our journey from day one, contributing as Associate Head Coach during our inaugural season before stepping into the head coaching role. We appreciate her efforts and wish her the very best in the next chapter of her career."

Rogers joined Fort Lauderdale United FC as Associate Head Coach for the club's inaugural 2024-25 season and was named Head Coach in September 2025, succeeding Mears ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. During Rogers' tenure, Fort Lauderdale established a strong foundation in its inaugural seasons, competing in the Gainbridge Super League while building a professional environment for players and staff. The club continued to grow both on and off the field as it laid the groundwork for long-term success.

"We are grateful for Ali's dedication and professionalism throughout her time with the club," Mears added. "Change is part of professional sports, and we believe this decision positions Fort Lauderdale United FC for continued growth moving forward."

Fort Lauderdale United FC will announce its new head coach on February 11 at 12:00 p.m. ET.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.