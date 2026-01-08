Jennifer Cudjoe, Catherine Zimmerman Named to Gainbridge Super League December Team of the Month Bench; Zimmerman Earns Goal of the Month Nomination

Published on January 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club women's (Brooklyn FC) midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe and forward Catherine Zimmerman have been named to the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property, Team of the Month (TOTM) bench for December. Zimmerman also earned a Goal of the Month nomination for her right-footed finish vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC in the 71st minute. The award is decided by a fan vote, conducted via polls on the official Gainbridge Super League Instagram Stories and X poll, with the winner set to be announced by the league on Jan. 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Zimmerman delivered Brooklyn's biggest attacking moments of the month, starting with a strong showing at Carolina Ascent on Dec. 6 where she came close to leveling the match twice from distance, striking the crossbar and then the post on long-range efforts. She followed that performance with a two-goal night in Brooklyn's 3-0 road win over Tampa Bay Sun FC on Dec. 13. Zimmerman opened the scoring early in the second half, finishing from the center of the box off an assist from forward Rebecca Cooke, then added her second with a decisive right-footed finish from the right side of the area, assisted by midfielder Mylena Freitas.

Cudjoe anchored Brooklyn's midfield across December's slate, helping set the tempo and win key moments in possession as the club pushed for results on the road. At Carolina, she served as a steady presence in central areas, earning multiple free kicks and keeping Brooklyn connected through the middle as Brooklyn searched for an equalizer. Against Tampa Bay, she consistently drew contact in advanced areas to relieve pressure and help Brooklyn sustain attacking sequences, also helping create a first-half look for midfielder Hope Breslin.

Brooklyn FC sits in seventh place on 17 points from 15 matches coming out of the mid-season break. Brooklyn FC returns to action on the road vs. Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 5:00 PM ET at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The squad next plays at home on Saturday, March 22, 2026, at 3:00 pm ET.

Brooklyn FC sits in seventh place on 17 points from 15 matches coming out of the mid-season break. Brooklyn FC returns to action on the road vs. Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 5:00 PM ET at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The squad next plays at home on Saturday, March 22, 2026, at 3:00 pm ET.

The complete 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League schedule is available online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock.







