Kelli Van Treeck Earns December Team of the Month Honors
Published on January 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - On Thursday afternoon, the Gainbridge Super League announced that Fort Lauderdale United FC midfielder Kelli Van Treeck was named to the December Team of the Month. The honor marks Van Treeck's second selection in four months of her rookie season after earning recognition in September, making her the eighth player in club history to receive multiple Team of the Month nods.
"Van Treeck has been consistently reliable, competitive and committed to the standards we expect every day," said Ali Rogers, Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "She brings that level every time she steps on the field."
Van Treeck was among the league's top performers in the final month of 2025, helping Fort Lauderdale secure a point across two matches. The Lipscomb product started both contests in December, logging 179 minutes. Despite playing fewer matches than many around the league, Van Treeck led all Super League midfielders in tackles won (7) during the month, ranked tied for third overall, and finished tied for seventh in duels won (15). She also scored her lone goal of the month in Fort Lauderdale's road draw with Sporting JAX, helping the club earn a hard-fought point against an in-state opponent on the road. A vital presence in both the midfield and attack, Van Treeck will be relied upon heavily as the playoff push begins to take shape.
