Laurel Ansbrow Departs to Boston Legacy FC

Published on January 5, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - With the fall portion of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season complete, defender Laurel Ansbrow has played her final match for Fort Lauderdale United FC and will join Boston Legacy FC ahead of its inaugural season in the NWSL.

Ansbrow arrived in Fort Lauderdale in February of 2025 following a run to the 2024 National Championship with Wake Forest and quickly became a cornerstone of the back line. She started all 17 matches after joining the club, logged all 1,590 minutes, and earned two Team of the Month honors in her first months as a professional. Despite appearing in only half the season, she led the team in clearances (80) and tied for the lead in blocks (18) as she helped lead the club to the inaugural Super League Final.

After signing with Boston Legacy FC ahead of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season, Ansbrow returned to Fort Lauderdale on loan from her new club and immediately resumed her impact. She started 13 of 14 matches and played 1,171 minutes, ranking fourth on the team as she helped the club earn 18 points. Ansbrow led the squad in passes (634), interceptions (14) and blocks (10) while ranking second on the team in clearances (68) in the first half of the season.

Ansbrow departs as the club's all-time leader in clearances (148), blocks (28), and passes (1,363). The Wake Forest product also ranks tied for third in assists (3), fourth in minutes played (2,761) and tied for fourth in games started (30) and is one of just six players in club history to earn multiple Team of the Month selections.

Fort Lauderdale United FC thanks Laurel for her contributions and professionalism during her time with the club and wishes her the best as she begins a new chapter with Boston Legacy FC.







