Emerson Elgin Returns to Boston Legacy FC as Loan Concludes
Published on January 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release
Tampa, FL. - Tampa Bay Sun FC announced today that the loan period of defender Emerson Elgin has concluded, and she will return to Boston Legacy FC.
Elgin joined the Sun ahead of the 2025-26 fall season on loan from Boston Legacy FC after signing a professional contract with Boston through 2027. A former standout at the University of North Carolina, Elgin arrived in Tampa Bay following an NCAA National Championship run with the Tar Heels in December 2024 and a spring 2025 stint with Gotham FC as an NWSL injury replacement player.
During her time with the Sun, Elgin made two appearances, including one start, logging 99 minutes while providing versatility across the back line and midfield.
Tampa Bay Sun FC thanks Emerson for her professionalism, energy, and contributions during her time with the club and wishes her continued success as she returns to Boston Legacy FC.
