Lexington Adds to Top Defense in the League with Signing of Regan Steigleder

Published on January 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is bolstering the best defense in the Gainbridge Super League with the addition of Regan Steigleder, pending league and federation approval.

Steigleder, a versatile defender capable of playing center-back and full-back, spent the previous two seasons with the NWSL's Kansas City Current. She made eight appearances for the Current during that span before signing with Lexington following the conclusion of the season.

"I've heard so many great things about the coaching staff and players in Lexington," said Steigleder. "The team is already accomplishing a lot this year, and I'm excited to see how I can contribute to the team's success for the rest of this season."

Prior to signing with Kansas City, Steigleder's professional career began in Sweden's second division with KIF Örebro in 2022. In two seasons with the club, Steigleder appeared in 49 of the club's 50 league matches and started every contest in 2023. She totaled four goals and three assists.

The former high school Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year (2017) and 3A State Champion attended Northwestern University from 2017-2021, making 86 appearances for the Wildcats with 12 goals and four assists.

Steigleder joins a Lexington SC defense that has conceded the fewest goals in the Gainbridge Super League through the first half of the season.

She will wear No. 22 and be available for selection by head coach Kosuke Kimura for LSC's match Jan. 31 at Fort Lauderdale United FC.







