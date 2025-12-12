Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club vs DC Power FC - December 13, 2025 - 2 p.m. ET

Published on December 12, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Now unbeaten through 13 consecutive matches - and 12 straight to begin the 2025/26 season - the Lexington SC women prepare for a frigid showdown vs. DC Power FC Saturday afternoon.

It will mark the last home match for LSC in 2025 before the winter break.

Lexington enters the match after back-to-back 1-1 draws vs. Tampa Bay and Spokane, looking to return to its winning ways. Before the draws, LSC were winners of three straight.

With her successful penalty take last weekend, Lexington's Addie McCain became the Gainbridge Super League's all-time leading scorer with 17 goals. She leads Dallas Trinity FC's Allie Thornton, last season's Golden Boot winner, by one goal.

McCain has seven goals on the season, tying her with teammate Catherine Barry for the second-most in the league.

Despite two recent low-scoring affairs, Lexington has built a large lead both in the standings and in the scoring column to reign first. The club still sits atop the Gainbridge Super League table, and leads the league with 25 goals and 186 shots.

Mac Hemmi's side matched up with DC on Sept. 12 at Audi Field. The two sides played to a 0-0 draw.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING DC

DC Power FC started the season unbeaten through four matches with a 1W-0L-3D record, but has since gone 1W-6L-1D. Over its last eight outings, DC has conceded 12 goals while its offense has only scored 10.

In the standings, Power FC finds itself in eighth place with 13 points from 12 matches. The club sits one point above Tampa Bay Sun FC who rounds out the league table.

Gianna Gourley leads the club with six goals, accounting for more than one-third of DC's 17scores on the season. She also has two assists to her credit, tying her with Emily Colton and Alexis Theoret for the club lead.

Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino has posted a 64.6% save percentage with 31 saves and one clean sheet.

$1.50 BEER DAY

Fans can enjoy $1.50 cans of Coors Light and Miller Lite throughout the match.

HOW TO WATCH

For those unable to make it to the match, the action will be broadcast live on Peacock.







