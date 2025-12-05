Lexington SC Terminates Mariana Larroquette's Loan Spell

Published on December 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - As previously agreed upon by Lexington Sporting Club, Orlando Pride and forward Mariana Larroquette at the beginning of the season, LSC has terminated Larroquette's loan spell.

The move allows Larroquette to pursue other opportunities following the conclusion of the Pride's NSWL season.

Lexington SC thanks Larroquette for her contributions to the club and wishes her the best in the future.







