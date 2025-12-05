First-Place Lexington SC Women Host Spokane Zephyr FC On Saturday, Teddy Bear Toss At Halftime

Published on December 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Fresh off setting a Gainbridge Super League record for the longest unbeaten streak in league history, the Lexington SC women are looking to lengthen their record at home vs. Spokane Zephyr FC on Saturday.

It will mark the third meeting this season between the two sides.

Lexington SC Stadium has been more than a fortress in 2025/26 - it has been a house of horrors for opponents. The Gals in Green are 4W-0L-2D in the Bluegrass with a gaudy +13 goal differential.

Overall, LSC's goal differential on the season sits at +15. Sporting JAX possesses the next best goal differential in the Gainbridge Super League at +2.

The club remains in first place in the standings, three points clear of JAX, and continues to lead in goals scored (24) and the fewest goals conceded (9).

Earlier this week, three members of the Lexington crew received Team of the Month honors for their performances in November. McKenzie Weinert and Taylor Aylmer were named to the TOTM Starting XI, and head coach Mac Hemmi was named Coach of the Month.

Saturday will feature two of the top goalkeepers in the league so far this season, Lexington's Kat Asman and Spokane's Hope Hisey. Both are tied for the most clean sheets in the league (5) and rank in the top four in saves (Hisey with 47, Asman with 25). Asman has posted a 73.5% save percentage on the year. Hisey sits at 78.3%.

The two previous meetings between LSC and Zephyr FC resulted in 0-0 draws, but a retooled Spokane under a new head coach presents a new challenge.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING SPOKANE

At one point this season, Spokane narrowly trailed Lexington at the top of the table. However, its current four-match losing streak has sent the club tumbling into fifth place with more matches played than the rest of the competition.

Away from home, Zephyr FC has posted a 1W-2L-4D record and scored six times. It has only scored multiple goals on the road once this season - Lexington has scored multiple goals four times in six matches at home.

The club appointed Nicole Lukic as its new head coach Oct. 7, three days after LSC's most recent encounter with Spokane. Under Lukic, Zephyr FC is 1W-4L-1D.

Ally Cook leads the club with four goals while Cameron Tucker ranks first on the squad with two assists.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Lexington is the only club in the Gainbridge Super League with five players to bag multiple goals (Addie McCain, Catherine Barry, Sarah Griffith, Shea Moyer, Emina Ekić)

TEDDY BEAR TOSS

Fans are encouraged to bring a teddy bear or stuffed animal to the match to throw on the pitch at halftime. All bears will be collected and donated to Golisano Children's Hospital at UK to spread some holiday cheer.

Fans who bring a bear or stuffed animal will receive free admission to the match.

SANTA'S MERCHSHOP

Santa Claus is taking over the LSC Team Store on Saturday. Fans can take photos with him starting when gates open at 1 p.m.

Additionally, Lexington SC is running two merchandise promos to celebrate the holiday season approaching. Fans can get two hats for $45, as well as buy-one-get-one 50% off blankets Saturday only.

HOW TO WATCH

The best seat is always at Lexington SC Stadium, even if it is chilly.

Tickets are available here, or fans can bring a teddy bear for free admission.

For those unable to make it to the match, the action will be broadcast live on Peacock.







