Tampa Bay Sun Foundation Expands Free-To-Play Opportunities Across Tampa Bay

Published on December 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

The Tampa Bay Sun Foundation is kicking off its biggest youth soccer initiative yet: expanding free clinics for kids all across the Tampa Bay region. Thanks to new support from Tampa Electric (TECO), thousands of young players will have the chance to build skills, confidence, and community through the power of sport from now through the spring 2026.

Growing the Game, Growing Tomorrow's Leaders

The TECO sponsorship enables the Foundation to host 19 free programs, each designed to blend soccer training with meaningful life lessons:

10 Energize the Bay Youth Clinics - Open to girls and boys ages 7-13, held at fields throughout Tampa Bay.

6 Shine Soccer Clinics - Delivered directly to Title I schools and youth-based community organizations, ensuring access for more families.

3 Rise Up Soccer Club Afterschool Programs - A four-week program for girls at Title I schools, combining on-field training with character development.

Players from Tampa Bay Sun FC, the 2025 Gainbridge Super League Champion women's professional team, will also take part in select clinics-giving young athletes the rare opportunity to learn from the pros they look up to.

A Partnership Focused on Opportunity

For Tampa Electric, supporting these clinics is about more than athletics.

"We're proud to support programs that bring young people together, encourage healthy lifestyles, and open doors to new opportunities. This is about more than soccer. It's about helping kids across Tampa Bay thrive,"

- Stephanie Smith, Vice President of State and Regional Affairs at Tampa Electric

The Foundation echoes that mission wholeheartedly.

"There's something truly special about helping a child discover confidence through sports. That's the kind of impact that lasts long after the final whistle,"

- Rachel Jolley, Program Director, Tampa Bay Sun Foundation

With TECO's support, more families across the region will experience the joy, connection, and empowerment that these clinics provide.

How Families Can Get Involved

Parents and guardians can stay up-to-date on clinic dates and registration by subscribing to the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation's email newsletter and following along on social media. Spots fill quickly, and expanded programming means more chances than ever to join the fun!







