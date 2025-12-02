Hannah Sharts to Remain in Lexington Through 2026/27 Gainbridge Super League Season

Published on December 2, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced Tuesday it has executed Hannah Sharts' option clause, keeping the center-back in Lexington through the 2026/27 Gainbridge Super League season.

Sharts proved herself as one of the top defenders in the league through LSC's first 11 matches of the current campaign.

She ranks 20th overall in the Gainbridge Super League in goals added with 0.68, the second-highest total for a center-back, according to American Soccer Analysis.

On the season, Sharts leads the club in clearances (45) and blocks (5). She has won 57% of her aerial duels to boot and played a crucial role in Lexington's league-leading five clean sheets.

Offensively, the Newbury Park, California native has created eight scoring chances and directly contributed to four goals via long throw-ins.

"I am so grateful to continue my career with Lexington," said Sharts. "We are building something special here; management, coaches, players, staff and fans together are committed to making this a place you want to be, on and off the field. I am very excited to continue to represent this wonderful club and community with pride and gratitude."

Sharts and the first-place Lexington SC women are back in action Saturday, Dec. 6 to host Spokane Zephyr FC at Lexington SC Stadium.







