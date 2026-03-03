Barry, Pantuso, Weinert Receive February Team of the Month Awards
Published on March 3, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Gainbridge Super League named three Lexington Sporting Club players to its February Team of the Month Tuesday. Forward Catherine Barry and defender Allison Pantuso were named to the TOTM Starting XI, while forward McKenzie Weinert was named to the bench.
Barry's mention marked her second of the season. She registered an assist in Lexington's 2-1 win over Carolina Ascent FC on Feb. 7 and totaled 10 final third entries over LSC's two matches last month.
Pantuso also earned her second TOTM honor of the campaign, and her second in as many months. She won eight of her nine tackle attempts, including a perfect seven of seven vs. Carolina. Additionally, the center-back recorded seven clearances and won 15 of 20 duels.
Weinert's bench inclusion is her second TOTM nod of the campaign as well, as she previously made the squad in November. She scored her fifth goal of the season vs. Carolina to secure the 2-1 win for Lexington. In total, Weinert attempted seven shots, steering three on target.
All three players are back in Gainbridge Super League play March 9 vs. Dallas Trinity FC.
2025/26 Team of the Month Recognitions
September
Catherine Barry
Addie McCain
Kat Asman (bench)
October
Sarah Griffith
Hannah Sharts
Addie McCain (bench)
Kat Asman (bench)
November
Masaki Hemmi (Coach)
McKenzie Weinert
Taylor Aylmer
December
Allison Pantuso
Taylor Aylmer (bench)
February
Catherine Barry
Allison Pantuso
McKenzie Weinert (bench)
Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 3, 2026
- Dallas Trinity FC Duo Named to Gainbridge Super League's Team of the Month for February - Dallas Trinity FC
- Two DC Power FC Players Named to Gainbridge Super League February Team of the Month - DC Power FC
- Sydney Studer Named to February Team of the Month - Carolina Ascent FC
- Sam Kroeger Earns Second Team of the Month Honor of 2025/26 Season; Mylena Freitas Nominated for Goal of the Month - Brooklyn FC
- Jasmine Hamid Named to February Team of the Month - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Barry, Pantuso, Weinert Receive February Team of the Month Awards - Lexington Sporting Club
- Fort Lauderdale United FC Names TGI Office Automation Official Office Equipment Provider - Fort Lauderdale United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Barry, Pantuso, Weinert Receive February Team of the Month Awards
- Lexington SC Signs McKenzie Hawkins to USL Academy Contract
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces New Partnership with Genesis of Lexington
- Unbeaten LSC Women Take on League Leaders Sporting JAX
- LSC Women's Match vs. Dallas Trinity FC Rescheduled for Sunday, March 8