Barry, Pantuso, Weinert Receive February Team of the Month Awards

Published on March 3, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Gainbridge Super League named three Lexington Sporting Club players to its February Team of the Month Tuesday. Forward Catherine Barry and defender Allison Pantuso were named to the TOTM Starting XI, while forward McKenzie Weinert was named to the bench.

Barry's mention marked her second of the season. She registered an assist in Lexington's 2-1 win over Carolina Ascent FC on Feb. 7 and totaled 10 final third entries over LSC's two matches last month.

Pantuso also earned her second TOTM honor of the campaign, and her second in as many months. She won eight of her nine tackle attempts, including a perfect seven of seven vs. Carolina. Additionally, the center-back recorded seven clearances and won 15 of 20 duels.

Weinert's bench inclusion is her second TOTM nod of the campaign as well, as she previously made the squad in November. She scored her fifth goal of the season vs. Carolina to secure the 2-1 win for Lexington. In total, Weinert attempted seven shots, steering three on target.

All three players are back in Gainbridge Super League play March 9 vs. Dallas Trinity FC.

2025/26 Team of the Month Recognitions

September

Catherine Barry

Addie McCain

Kat Asman (bench)

October

Sarah Griffith

Hannah Sharts

Addie McCain (bench)

Kat Asman (bench)

November

Masaki Hemmi (Coach)

McKenzie Weinert

Taylor Aylmer

December

Allison Pantuso

Taylor Aylmer (bench)

February

Catherine Barry

Allison Pantuso

McKenzie Weinert (bench)







