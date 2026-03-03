Sydney Studer Named to February Team of the Month
Published on March 3, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Carolina Ascent FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Gainbridge Super League announced today that Carolina Ascent defender Sydney Studer has been named to the February Team of the Month.
This is Studer's third Team of the Month honor this season, having done so in October and December.
The Washington State alum produced both Carolina goals in the team's final game of the month - a 2-0 victory against Dallas Trinity FC on February 21. The center back delivered on two corner kicks in the match, heading home a brace.
The 2024/25 All-League first teamer not only scored both goals in the contest, but also helped secure Carolina's fourth clean sheet of the season. Studer leads the team in total duels won (111), aerial duels (85), and aerial duels won (62).
