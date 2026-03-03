Sam Kroeger Earns Second Team of the Month Honor of 2025/26 Season; Mylena Freitas Nominated for Goal of the Month

Published on March 3, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women's midfielder Sam Kroeger has been named to the Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month (TOTM) bench for February, while midfielder Mylena Freitas earned a Goal of the Month nomination.

Kroeger made her impact felt at both ends of the pitch across Brooklyn's February slate. She helped Brooklyn stay organized defensively against Dallas Trinity FC, finishing with three tackles, five clearances and two interceptions. She then delivered the moment that swung Brooklyn's 2-1 win over Fort Lauderdale United FC, setting up both goals with two assists and three chances created while also adding three interceptions and two clearances to close out the result.

Freitas earned her nomination for a thrilling right-footed finish from the right side of the box into the top right corner against Fort Lauderdale. Assisted by Catherine Zimmerman's cross, the strike put Brooklyn in front and stands among four league-wide nominees for February Goal of the Month honors.

The Team of the Month is selected by league technical staff. The Goal of the Month winner is determined by a fan vote conducted via the Gainbridge Super League's official social media channels.

Brooklyn FC women's spring home opener in the Gainbridge Super League is on Saturday, March 7, vs. DC Power FC. Kick off is at 2:00 p.m. ET at Maimonides Park. All Gainbridge Super League matches are available to watch on Peacock. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.