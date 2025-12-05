DC Power Football ClubTakes on Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday

Published on December 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (3-4-4, 13 PTS) will face Dallas Trinity FC (4-5-1, 13 PTS) on the road for the second time this season on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

Following its 1-0 loss to Carolina Ascent FC on Friday, November 21 to close the Fall home schedule at Audi Field, D.C. looks to start its three-game road stretch off with a win and bring three points back to the District.

Against Carolina's side, Power FC was unable to connect passes and find the back of the net, resulting in a loss at home. Forward Jaydah Bedoya won eight duels and two tackles against her former club and defender Paige Almendariz made seven clearances and four tackles.

"We need to be able to take advantage of our chances when we create them," head coach Omid Namazi said. "When we create them, we've won games. The prime example is our last match at home. In the first half, we had a couple of very good chances that we didn't put away and now it's anybody's game. We gave up one goal and that was tough to overcome."

Heading into the match against Dallas, Power FC is focused on dialing in on defensive, especially on defensive set pieces and capitalizing on its chances in the final third.

"I think for the most part outside of maybe one or two games, we've outplayed the opponent," Namazi said. "We just haven't taken advantage of the opportunities that have come our way."

Scouting Dallas Trinity FC

Power FC is 2-1-2 all-time against Dallas Trinity FC, 1-1-1 on the road. The last time Power FC faced Dallas Trinity FC was on Sunday, November 2; Power FC hung on to overcome Dallas 3-2 on the road. Forward Jaydah Bedoya opened the scoring in the 13th minute, marking her second goal of the season. Defender Susanna Fitch scored her first goal of the season at the 70th minute to take back the lead and Forward Gianna Gourley sealed the win with her 78th minute insurance goal.

Led by interim head coach Chris Petrucelli, Dallas won its first game since September 6 (2-0) against Spokane Zephyr FC on Saturday, November 15. Dallas looks to claim back-to-back wins and climb the standings before the end of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Fall season.

"Dallas in their short history, they've shown that they're a quality team through last year and the early part of this season," Namazi said. "They hit a rough patch and went through a bunch of games where they were not getting the results they wanted. They still have a lot of quality and can be a handful for any team. We've seen that on game film and need to be prepared in all areas to be able to go down there and get a good result and all three points like the last time we were there."

DC Power FC's match against Dallas Trinity FC will be streamed live on  Peacock TV  beginning at  6:30 p.m. ET.







