DC Power Football Club Continues Road Stretch against Lexington SC on Saturday

Published on December 12, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (3-5-4,13 PTS) will face Lexington SC (5-0-7, 22 PTS) on the road for the first time this season on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET at Lexington SC Stadium in Lexington, KY.

Following its 2-1 loss to Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday, December 6 at Cotton Bowl Stadium to kick off the club's three-match road trip to close out the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Fall season, DC Power FC looks to snap its losing skid and pick up three points on the road.

In the club's 2-1 loss against Dallas, Forward Jaydah Bedoya delivered a cross to Gianna Gourley in the center of the box to score D.C.'s lone goal to level the score in the 21st minute. DC Power FC was unable to equalize after Dallas climbed ahead at the 33rd minute. D.C. outshot Dallas 17-8 and held possession for 65.7% of the match.

Gourley's equalizer marks her sixth goal of the Fall season, remaining DC Power FC's all-time scoring leader with 13 career goals dating back to scoring the equalizer in her club debut in its 3-3 road match against Carolina Ascent FC on February 23, 2025 to open the 2024/25 Spring season.

With playing direct and free in the final third remaining a priority, DC Power FC head coach Omid Namazi also stressed the need to tighten up defensively and focus on building from the back.

"The emphasis has been defending, making sure we defend with a compact block," head coach Omid Namazi said. "Also, when balls are served into the box and players knowing who their man is, getting close to them and being able to be first to the ball to make sure that we don't give up these goals we've been giving up. As long as we do that, our play on the ball has been good. We dominated the second half [at Lexington] but unfortunately we couldn't come up with a goal."

Scouting Lexington SC

Power FC is 1-2-2 all-time against Lexington SC and 0-1-1 on the road. The last time Power FC faced Lexington SC, both sides came away with one point in a scoreless draw on Friday, September 12 at Audi Field.

Led by head coach Masaki Hemmi, Lexington SC looks to remain undefeated and claim three points at home on Saturday. On top of the league standings, Lexington leads the league with 25 goals, five clean sheets and the least number of goals conceded (10) through 12 matches.

"They were on a good run winning a bunch of games in a row which catapulted them to the top of the league," Namazi said. "I think they're well coached and have a lot of quality players. They're a formidable opponent for sure but in this league, there's such a parity that any team on any day can win or tie a game against a team that's maybe above them in the standings and vice versa."

DC Power FC's match against Lexington SC will be streamed live on  Peacock TV  beginning at  2:00 p.m. ET.

"They've scored the most goals in the league, so we have to be very good defensively," Namazi said. "Defending in our box, making sure that we have pressure on the ball in our half of the field and playing and connecting the way that we have been connecting, especially in the second half of that last game against Dallas. Everything starts with us defending well."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.