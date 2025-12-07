DC Power FC Falls to Dallas Trinity FC 2-1 on the Road

Published on December 6, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Match Notes

DC Power FC is now 2-2-2 all-time against Dallas Trinity FC.

D.C.'s side outshot Dallas, 17-8.

Dallas Trinity FC Lineup: Rylee Foster, Hannah Davison, Cyera Hintzen, Chioma Ubogagu (Sealey Strawn 87'), Tamara Bolt (Kiley Dulaney 73'), Gracie Brian (Maya, Mccutcheon 73'), Samar Guidry, Allie Thornton (Rhea Moore 90+1'), Camryn Lancaster (Lexi Missimo 45'), Amber Wisner, Wayny Balata Nguenign.

Unused Substitutes: Samantha Estrada and Caroline Kelly.

Head Coach: Chris Petrucelli

__________________________________________________________________________

DC Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Susanna Fitch, Paige Almendariz, Ellie Gilbert (Claire Constant 57'), Sydney Cummings, Anna Bagley (Margie Detrizio 83'), Emily Colton, Alexis Theoret, Dasia Torbert (Loza Abera 57'), Jaydah Bedoya and Gianna Gourley.

Unused Substitutes: Makenna Gottschalk, Chinyelu Asher, Madison Murnin and Katie Duong.

Head Coach: Omid Namazi

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Omid Namazi

On what needs to be improved upon heading into next week's road match against Lexington SC...

"The main focus will be for us to be able to defend better, be better in transiton and not be so loose on the defensive end inside our box," Namazi said. "We keep giving up goals that I think if we're a little tighter and a little bit more on our toes, we will be able to defend those."

Forward Gianna Gourley

On tonight's final result...

"It's frustrating to not get a result today," Gourley said. "It's tough to go down two goals early in the game but on the other end, I thought we dominated the entire second half and didn't finish our chances. We have the team, we have the players but we need to be gritty and grind out tough games on the road and pick up points. We learn from this and we move on to our next match against Lexington next week."

Forward Jaydah Bedoya

On how to use this match result as motivation in the final two games of the Fall season...

"It's not the outcome we wanted, but there's plenty to learn from it," Bedoya said. "We'll use this loss as motivation and tighten up the details, bring good energy to training and refocus on what we can control. If we respond the right way, it'll make us stronger heading into the next two matches."







