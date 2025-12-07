Dallas Trinity FC Defeats DC Power FC, 2-1

Published on December 6, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (4-5-1, 13 points) defeated DC Power FC (3-4-4, 13 points) 2-1 on Saturday night at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match had an attendance of 2,569 fans as the club celebrated Youth Soccer Day, featuring a "Parade of Teams" at halftime.

Dallas Trinity FC started the match strong, scoring early in the 10th minute thanks to Arlington native and SMU Alum forward Allie Thornton, who rifled in a cross from forward Chioma Ubogagu to take a 1-0 lead. This was her third goal of the season. DC Power would find an equalizer in the 21st minute following a goal from forward Gianna Gourley.

Dallas would regain the lead in the 31st minute as Frisco native and TCU Alum midfielder Gracie Brian headed in a cross to score her second goal of the season, whilst giving Dallas a 2-1 lead heading into the halftime break. Both teams would continue to battle throughout the second half. Dallas would keep the hot hand and hold on to secure three points at home with a 2-1 final score.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC moves up to 5th place in the Gainbridge Super League standings.

DTFC now has a record of 3-2-0 at home this season.

Dallas is now 2-2-2 all-time against DC; they face off two more times this season (March 13 and May 1).

Midfielder Lexi Missimo made her 2025/26 Dallas Trinity season debut vs DC. The Southlake native and Texas Alum appeared in five games in the inaugural 2024/25 campaign.

Defender Samar Guidry tallied her first assist of the season (31').

16 players saw action for Dallas against DC.

Dallas tallied 6 total shots (3 shots on target).

TUDN Radio will feature a replay of the match Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 7 p.m.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC remains at home for a matchup against Carolina Ascent FC (4-3-4, 16 points) on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2:30 p.m. CST, as DTFC celebrates Hat Tricks For Heroes. The match will stream on Peacock and TUDN Radio.

QUOTES

Head Coach/General Manager Chris Petrucelli

On Lexi Missimos's season debut...

"It's great to have her back. She is able to do some things that other people can't, she played a few penetrating balls that caused real problems. It's a piece we have been missing for sure. She's going to get better and better. She's a great player and we are excited to have her back."

Midfielder Gracie Brian

On securing another victory in the Cotton Bowl...

"We love getting to play here, being at home here in front of our fans is such a blessing to us. This is a huge victory for us. Getting to come back home, being able to perform, and show off what we have been working on is so much fun for us. We absolutely love the Cotton Bowl getting to play here, the next two games are going to be so much fun."

Forward Allie Thornton

On her overall thoughts on the match

"Getting the win was huge. It was really nice to score some goals and put together threatening chances. I think it wasn't always the prettiest, but good teams find a way to win, that's what we did."

