Sporting JAX Brings Home Another Three Points in a Dominate Win Against In-State Rival

Published on December 6, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting JAX takes the in-state rivalry, and turns it into in-state domination in an exciting 3-0 win against Tampa Bay Sun FC.

Sophia Boman and Baylee DeSmit both secured their second goal of the season in the first half, with Boman's goal coming in the 33' minute, and DeSmit netting one four minutes later. Paige Kenton rounded out the night with her sixth goal of the season, late in the second half.

"We know that it's fine margins," says Stacey Balaam, head coach for Sporting JAX, "but to come here again and beat them on their home field in the conditions we were in was obviously a massive credit to how they performed and executed when they needed to."

"I think just keeping with that confidence and growing it and knowing that when I shoot, good things can happen is really key," says Baylee DeSmit, "I think as a team, when we are uplifting each other, we end up doing good work. It's evident in what happened tonight."

With the win, Sporting JAX's sixth of the year, the team stays second place in the Gainbridge Super League, just one point behind leaders Lexington SC. The victory also marks their third straight multi-goal result and third consecutive clean sheet, showcasing their dominance at both ends of the field.

"I think with the momentum that we have going, we are building something really cool here," says Paige Kenton, the night's third goal scorer, "As we continue to gel, I think we are just going to be able to produce more and more."

Sporting JAX returns home for a crucial showdown at UNF Hodges Stadium this Saturday, December 13 at 5 p.m., where they'll host Fort Lauderdale United in a match that could propel them to the top of the league standings.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.