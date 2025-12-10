Sporting JAX to Host Goals to Gridiron in Collaboration with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Published on December 10, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville, the first women's professional soccer team on the First Coast, is once again teaming up again with the Jacksonville Jaguars to host the Goals to Gridiron youth soccer clinic ahead of the Jaguars vs. Jets game on Sunday, Dec. 14 at EverBank Stadium.

"This weekend is always so special to us," says Tony Allegretti, Chief Community Officer for Sporting JAX. "It gives us the chance to connect with our community, share the game we love with young athletes and help grow the sport of soccer on the First Coast."

The weekend package includes a variety of family-friendly sports action. Participants ages 4-16 will take part in the Goals to Gridiron youth soccer clinic, led by Sporting JAX and the Sporting JAX Foundation, on Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. at UNF. That evening, clinic participants and families can enjoy the Sporting JAX home match against Fort Lauderdale United FC at 5 p.m. at UNF's Hodges Stadium. The fun continues on Sunday, Dec. 14 with a ticket to the Jets vs. Jaguars game kicking off at 1 p.m. at Everbank Stadium.

The full package is $90 (plus fees) and includes:

Admission to the Goals to Gridiron youth soccer clinic on Sat., Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. (ages 4-16)

Ticket to Sporting JAX vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC on Sat., Dec. 13 at 5 p.m.

Ticket to the Jaguars vs. Jets game on Sun., Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.

Exclusive commemorative scarf celebrating this historic sports weekend

Family and friends of clinic participants can watch the youth soccer clinic action from the sidelines and also purchase additional tickets for the Sporting JAX home match and the Jaguars vs. Jets game.







