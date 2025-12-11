Athletic Club Boise Adds Three Key Coaches to Men's Team Staff

BOISE, ID - Athletic Club Boise today announced three new additions to the men's team coaching staÃ¯Â¬â¬: Tim Daniels as Assistant Head Coach, Eric Salley as Head of Performance, and Diego Amaro as First Team Goalkeeper Coach. The trio brings experience from top-tier USL organizations and nationally respected development environments, further solidifying the coaching foundation under Head Coach Nate Miller.

Daniels and Salley both join from the Charleston Battery, one of the most elite clubs in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship division, where they helped guide the team during a period of competitive resurgence. Amaro arrives from North Carolina FC Youth, one of the country's leading youth development networks, where he supported the goalkeeper pathway from academy to pre-professional levels.

Together, they bring a blend of tactical expertise, performance innovation, and specialized goalkeeper development, all essential to building a competitive, identity-driven club from day one.

Quote from Nate Miller, Head Coach, Athletic Club Boise:

"Tim, Eric, and Diego are elite coaches whom I trust greatly. I'm extremely thankful to be able to work alongside these three men. They're excellent practitioners in their Ã¯Â¬Âeld, and they bring the exact qualities necessary to build a high-performance environment and an elite culture. Each of them brings a unique strength, and together we're shaping a staÃ¯Â¬â¬ that's aligned, ambitious, and ready to compete at a high level."

Quote from Jeremy Fishbein, Vice President of Soccer, Athletic Club Boise:

"On behalf of AC Boise, I am thrilled that we have these three incredible human beings and coaches joining our Club and community. Tim, Eric, and Diego bring valuable experience from award-winning organizations and development environments. Tim is an experienced and innovative tactical mind who understands the creation of championship cultures; Eric is one of the brightest performance specialists in the USL ecosystem; and Diego has a goalkeeper development philosophy rooted in strong fundamentals and player growth. Their collective expertise is in alignment with our Club philosophy and strengthens our foundation as we prepare for the 2026 season."

Meet the Coaches

Tim Daniels - Assistant Head Coach

Daniels joins Athletic Club Boise after two impactful seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Charleston Battery, where he played a signiÃ¯Â¬Âcant role in the club's return to national prominence, including a run to the 2024 Eastern Conference Final and a top-tier defensive and tactical identity. Before Charleston, Daniels spent four seasons helping shape San Diego Loyal SC into one of the USL Championship's most consistent contenders, working alongside Landon Donovan and Nate Miller as the club secured three consecutive playoÃ¯Â¬â¬ appearances and developed one of the league's strongest cultures.

A native of Wheaton, Illinois, Daniels has deep roots in player development and program-building. His earlier coaching chapter included roles at Spring Arbor University, Lansing United, and Lansing Ignite FC, where he contributed to tactical design, opposition scouting, and player development for the pro ranks. Daniels holds a USSF "A" License, earned a degree in Exercise Science from Taylor University, and completed a Master's in Management from Fayetteville State University - grounding his coaching in an analytical, people-centered approach. He brings to Boise a reputation for tactical clarity, relentless preparation, and building environments where players thrive.

Eric Salley - Head of Performance

Salley joins Athletic Club Boise after serving as Performance Coach for the Charleston Battery, where he helped support one of the USL Championship's most physically dynamic squads during a period of competitive resurgence. His work in Charleston blended sports science, individualized player development, and high-performance methodologies calibrated to the demands of a high-intensity playing style.

Before his time in the Lowcountry, Salley spent six years as Head Coach at Trinity Christian College, leading the men's program in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference from 2016

to 2022. During his tenure, he oversaw every facet of the program-from tactical preparation to athlete development-while integrating a performance-driven approach shaped by his background in strength and conditioning.

A West Liberty, Ohio, native, Salley previously held assistant coaching roles at Spring Arbor University and Lansing United, where he contributed across match tactics, scouting, and player physical preparation. A former collegiate player himself, he earned his bachelor's degree in Exercise Science from Taylor University and is a certiÃ¯Â¬Âed Strength and Conditioning Specialist, grounding his coaching in a strong technical and scientiÃ¯Â¬Âc foundation.

At Athletic Club Boise, Salley will lead the club's holistic performance department, designing systems that deÃ¯Â¬Âne how players train, recover, and maintain peak readiness throughout the season. His blend of coaching experience, sports-science expertise, and player-Ã¯Â¬Ârst leadership delivers a modern performance model built for long-term, competitive success.

Diego Amaro - Goalkeeper Coach

Amaro joins Athletic Club Boise after serving as the Assistant Director of Goalkeeping at North Carolina FC Youth, one of the most respected goalkeeper development environments in the United States. At NCFC Youth, he worked across the full goalkeeper pathway - from academy to pre-professional levels - helping shape a curriculum focused on technical precision, leadership, and modern decision-making. His experience in both youth and college development made him a key architect in preparing young goalkeepers for collegiate and professional opportunities.

Prior to his work in North Carolina, Amaro held coaching roles at Faulkner University and Montverde Academy, two programs known for producing high-level players and emphasizing goalkeeper excellence. At Montverde - a nationally renowned prep school with a long list of alumni in the professional ranks - he helped build individualized goalkeeper training plans grounded in technique, game analysis, and mental resilience.

Originally from Tupã, São Paulo, Brazil, Amaro brings a global perspective shaped by his background as a player on two continents. In Brazil, he developed as a goalkeeper with Marília Atlético Clube and Olé Brasil before continuing his career in the United States with Montverde Academy, Faulkner University, and the Birmingham Hammers (NPSL). At Faulkner, he earned distinctions including All-Conference First Team, Team MVP, and multiple Defensive Player of the Week honors, underscoring both his competitive pedigree and technical foundation.

Amaro holds a UEFA C License, a USSF C License, and a USSF Goalkeeper C License, reÃ¯Â¬âecting his commitment to continuous learning and modern methodologies. As Athletic Club Boise's Ã¯Â¬Ârst dedicated Goalkeeper Coach, he will establish the club's goalkeeper identity and long-term developmental standards, shaping conÃ¯Â¬Âdent, proactive shot-stoppers who can anchor the club's style of play.







