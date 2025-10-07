Boise Native, USWNT Star Sofia Huerta Joins AC Boise Ownership Group

BOISE, ID - Athletic Club Boise today announced the addition of U.S. Women's National Team star, Seattle Reign defender, and Boise native Sofia Huerta to its ownership group, marking another historic milestone as the club builds toward its 2026 debut.

Huerta said the decision to join the ownership group was both natural and deeply personal. "I wasn't sure something like this would ever happen in Boise - so when the opportunity came, it was an easy decision," Huerta said. "This community is how I got where I am today. Boise has always been unique - it feels like a big city, but also like a small, supportive community. I want to give back to that. Being part of Athletic Club Boise gives me a way to help elevate young players, inspire girls and boys alike, and showcase the talent that's here."

Among the most decorated soccer players to come out of Idaho, Huerta brings elite experience home. Since making her professional debut in 2015, she has played in more than 200 NWSL matches and currently stars for the Seattle Reign, where she is recognized for her consistency and leadership. As of August 2025, Huerta holds the National Women's Soccer League's all-time assist record at 32. Internationally, she has earned over 30 caps with the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT), representing her country at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and helping secure a SheBelieves Cup win in February 2023. Known for her versatility and competitive edge, she became the first player to play both for and against the USWNT, having previously played for Mexico's national team in 2012. Off the field, Huerta has been a vocal advocate for expanding opportunities in the women's game, making her a powerful addition to the Athletic Club Boise leadership team.

"I want to help change what's possible for the next generation," Huerta continued. "Soccer has given me so much, and this club is building something that will give those opportunities to others. The foundation Athletic Club Boise is laying - with the men's team in 2026 and the women's Gainbridge Super League team in 2027 - makes me proud to invest in the future of soccer here at home."

Brad Stith, CEO and co-founder of Athletic Club Boise, said, "Having Sofia join us reflects the heart of our mission - not just because of her accomplishments on the field, but because of the example she sets and the pride she carries for Boise," said Stith. "Her perspective as a player and her passion for this community will help us build something lasting."

Kasey Keller, U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer and fellow AC Boise co-owner, called Huerta's addition "another game-changer." "Sofia represents exactly what we want this club to be - talented, ambitious, and deeply connected to the Northwest," said Keller. "Her involvement strengthens our foundation as we prepare for 2026 and 2027, and it sends a powerful message to young players across Idaho."

Huerta joins an ownership group anchored by Stith and Keller, alongside longtime sports executive Steve Patterson, local developer David Wali, former Vice Chair of U.S. Soccer Dr. Bill Taylor, and a committed group of local business and community leaders. The club's mantra - Built by Boise, For Boise - has already galvanized support, breaking USL season ticket deposit records and drawing thousands to community events.

