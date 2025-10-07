State Fair Clásico Brings Entertainment for All

Published on October 7, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







International powerhouse Club América Feminil will take on Gainbridge Super League's Dallas Trinity FC, in a night that is sure to entertain soccer fans and Fairgoers alike. The highly anticipated inaugural State Fair Clásico, taking place on Saturday, October 18 at 4:00 p.m. CDT, is an international friendly match being held at Cotton Bowl Stadium, within the renowned State Fair of Texas. Fans who purchase tickets for the match will also have access and entry into the State Fair of Texas.

Saturday, October 18:

State Fair Clásico Match: 4:00 p.m.

Cotton Bowl Stadium - 3750 The Midway, Dallas, TX 75215

FAN FESTIVITIES

Hear Sport

Dallas Trinity FC launches with Hear Sport on Oct. 18 and becomes the first women's professional sports team in the U.S. and the first professional sports team in Texas to partner with this service, offering live match commentary for blind and visually impaired supporters.

World Champion Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut at Halftime

The world's number one competitive eater, Joey Chestnut, will be taking on longtime favorite Fair foods alongside other competitors in a halftime performance that fans won't want to miss. The food item will be decided on by a fan vote.

Post-Match Concert

Argentinian rapper and influencer Micah Palace, who made waves in the music industry with his "Spanglish flow" as a finalist on Season 20 of NBC's America's Got Talent, will perform his hit songs following the final whistle.

State Fair Clásico Trophy

The Clásico Trophy, created by the same group that designed the Stanley Cup and the Masters Trophy, will be awarded to the winning club. The trophy is going on a tour to be introduced to the DFW community leading up to the match, including stops at AT&T Stadium and the Consulate of Mexico in Dallas.

Fan Zone

Dallas Trinity FC will have a modified Fan Zone within the newly renovated Cotton Bowl concourse. Fans will find local community partners activations throughout the pre-game and during the match.

Where to Watch

For fans who are unable to attend the Oct. 18 State Fair Clásico, they can tune in to the broadcast:

United States: TelevisaUnivision TUDN, National broadcast (Spanish) and streamed on Victory+, National broadcast (English), TelevisaUnivision ViX, National broadcast (Spanish)

Mexico: TelevisaUnivision TUDN, National broadcast (Spanish) and streamed on TelevisaUnivision ViX, National broadcast (Spanish)







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.