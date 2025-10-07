State Fair Clásico Brings Entertainment for All
Published on October 7, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Dallas Trinity FC News Release
International powerhouse Club América Feminil will take on Gainbridge Super League's Dallas Trinity FC, in a night that is sure to entertain soccer fans and Fairgoers alike. The highly anticipated inaugural State Fair Clásico, taking place on Saturday, October 18 at 4:00 p.m. CDT, is an international friendly match being held at Cotton Bowl Stadium, within the renowned State Fair of Texas. Fans who purchase tickets for the match will also have access and entry into the State Fair of Texas.
Saturday, October 18:
State Fair Clásico Match: 4:00 p.m.
Cotton Bowl Stadium - 3750 The Midway, Dallas, TX 75215
FAN FESTIVITIES
Hear Sport
Dallas Trinity FC launches with Hear Sport on Oct. 18 and becomes the first women's professional sports team in the U.S. and the first professional sports team in Texas to partner with this service, offering live match commentary for blind and visually impaired supporters.
World Champion Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut at Halftime
The world's number one competitive eater, Joey Chestnut, will be taking on longtime favorite Fair foods alongside other competitors in a halftime performance that fans won't want to miss. The food item will be decided on by a fan vote.
Post-Match Concert
Argentinian rapper and influencer Micah Palace, who made waves in the music industry with his "Spanglish flow" as a finalist on Season 20 of NBC's America's Got Talent, will perform his hit songs following the final whistle.
State Fair Clásico Trophy
The Clásico Trophy, created by the same group that designed the Stanley Cup and the Masters Trophy, will be awarded to the winning club. The trophy is going on a tour to be introduced to the DFW community leading up to the match, including stops at AT&T Stadium and the Consulate of Mexico in Dallas.
Fan Zone
Dallas Trinity FC will have a modified Fan Zone within the newly renovated Cotton Bowl concourse. Fans will find local community partners activations throughout the pre-game and during the match.
Where to Watch
For fans who are unable to attend the Oct. 18 State Fair Clásico, they can tune in to the broadcast:
United States: TelevisaUnivision TUDN, National broadcast (Spanish) and streamed on Victory+, National broadcast (English), TelevisaUnivision ViX, National broadcast (Spanish)
Mexico: TelevisaUnivision TUDN, National broadcast (Spanish) and streamed on TelevisaUnivision ViX, National broadcast (Spanish)
Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 7, 2025
- State Fair Clásico Brings Entertainment for All - Dallas Trinity FC
- Spokane Zephyr FC Names U.S. Soccer's Nicole Lukic as Head Coach - Spokane Zephyr FC
- Boise Native, USWNT Star Sofia Huerta Joins AC Boise Ownership Group - Athletic Club Boise
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dallas Trinity FC Stories
- State Fair Clásico Brings Entertainment for All
- Pair of Dallas Trinity FC Players Named ToGainbridge Super League's Team of the Month for September
- Pair of Dallas Trinity FC Players Named to Gainbridge Super League's Team of the Month for September
- Dallas Trinity FC Falls at Lexington SC, 6-1
- Lyda Hill Philanthropies' IF/THEN© Initiative Named Dallas Trinity FC Front-Of-Short Sponsors