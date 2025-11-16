Dallas Trinity FC Takes Down Spokane Zephyr FC, 2-0

Published on November 15, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

SPOKANE - Dallas Trinity FC (4-5-1, 13 points) defeated Spokane Zephyr FC (3-5-5, 14 points) 2-0 on Saturday night at ONE Spokane Stadium. Following the shutout win, Dallas will finish out its Fall Schedule with three straight home matches.

Dallas Trinity FC opened up the scoring in the 29th minute as academy forward Sealey Strawn headed in a perfectly placed cross from defender Samar Guidry, giving the Prosper native two goals on the season. Dallas would continue to push the tempo throughout the first half and headed into the break on top.

Both teams would continue to battle in the second half, with Dallas' backline remaining stout. Academy forward Rhea Moore, who came on as a substitute in the 65th minute, capped off the night with an incredible strike in stoppage time to slot in her second goal of the season (assisted by forward Tamara Bolt), locking in three points for Dallas on the road. With the shutout, goalkeeper Rylee Foster would record her third clean sheet in her ninth start this season.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC moves up to 7th place in the Gainbridge Super League standings.

DTFC now has a record of 2-3-1 on the road this season.

Dallas is now 3-3-1 all-time against SPK; they face off once more this season on April 4.

Academy forward Sealey Strawn scored her second goal of the season (29'); she scored four times over the course of the 2024/25 season.

Academy forward Rhea Moore scored her second goal of the season (90+3').

Defender Samar Guidry logged her first assist of the season.

Forward Tamara Bolt logged her second assist of the season; she had one in the 2024/25 season.

Goalkeeper Rylee Foster secured her third clean sheet of the season.

14 players saw action for Dallas against Spokane.

Dallas tallied eight total shots (two shots on target).

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC returns home for a three-match homestand from Cotton Bowl Stadium to finish out its Fall Schedule. First up is DC Power FC (3-3-4, 13 points) on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. CST (kick time has been changed from 2:30 p.m.), as DTFC celebrates Parade of Teams and Youth Soccer Day. All matches stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach/General Manager Chris Petrucelli

On tonight's mindset...

"We knew that they were going to put some pressure on us, so we were going to have to be really focused. We've had some self-inflicted wounds here in the past few games. The whole thing was about just trying to stay focused and not give up a goal or make a mistake that leads to a goal."

Goalkeeper Rylee Foster

On the victory...

"I think it's important to just be humble in the moment and celebrate this win. We deserve this, it's been a tough journey for us. We deserve to celebrate this because it was a very well-deserved win. We have two weekends off and it's back to the drawing board. Time to recover, refocus, and then get ready for the next match."

Forward Sealey Strawn

Her message to the fans for the upcoming homestand...

"I just say come out and support! We don't win games without y'alls encouragement and y'all cheering us on, so come and support us."







