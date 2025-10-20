Sealey Strawn Called up to U.S. U-20 Women's National Team

Published on October 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC academy forward Sealey Strawn has been called up to the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team training camp being held October 22-30 at the University of Kansas Health System Training Center, U.S. Soccer announced today.

Strawn, a Prosper, Texas native and University of North Carolina commit, was the 2024/25 USL Super League Young Player of the Year, tallying four goals and two assists over 19 matches. She's made seven appearances this season for DTFC, scoring once in Gainbridge Super League play, in addition to finding the back of the net in the State Fair Clásico friendly vs. Club América Femenil.

"We're incredibly proud of Sealey and thrilled to see her earn this opportunity with the U-20 National Team," says Dallas Trinity FC General Manager/Head Coach Chris Petrucelli. "She's a player with tremendous talent, maturity, and drive, and this call-up is a reflection of the hard work she's put in with our club. We're excited to see her continue to grow and represent Dallas Trinity FC at the national level."

The U.S. is in early stages of preparation for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, set to take place next year in Poland from Sept. 5-27. Team USA is one of 12 nations to already qualify for the tournament, doing so at the 2025 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship last June. The tournament will feature 24 countries.

Dallas Trinity FC (3-3-1, 10 points) is back in action on Sunday, Nov. 2, taking on DC Power FC (1-2-4, seven points) at Cotton Bowl Stadium at 4:00 p.m. CDT. All matches stream on Peacock.







