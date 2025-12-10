Dallas Trinity FC to Host Houston Dash in I-45 Texas Showdown

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC and the Houston Dash announced today that they will face off in the inaugural I-45 Texas Showdown, with the friendly match set for 6:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 28 at historic Cotton Bowl Stadium.

"We have great respect for the Houston Dash of the NWSL and the impact they've had on advancing women's soccer, particularly in the state of Texas," said Dallas Trinity FC Head Coach/General Manager Chris Petrucelli. "Hosting them for the inaugural I-45 Texas Showdown allows both clubs to highlight the growth of the sport in our state and to give fans an exciting matchup. We're appreciative of the partnership and excited to help establish this as a marquee fixture for women's soccer."

Dallas Trinity FC and the Houston Dash faced each other in a preseason friendly earlier this year that resulted in a 1-1 draw at Houston Sports Park. DTFC's current roster features former Houston captain Amber Wisner and forward Chioma Ubogagu. Additionally, midfielder Gracie Brian briefly spent time with the Dash on a short-term loan last season.

"We look forward to facing one of the premier teams in the Gainbridge Super League as we prepare for the upcoming NWSL season," said Dash President of Women's Soccer Angela Hucles Mangano. "We appreciate Dallas Trinity's hospitality and are excited for the opportunity to compete in a historic venue that has played such a meaningful role in the growth of soccer in this country."

Fans may sign up for early access to I-45 Texas Showdown tickets by visiting DallasTrinityFC.com/TXShowdown. Tickets will be available for purchase to the general public on Jan. 3.

Dallas Trinity FC (5-5-1, 16 points) is back in action on Saturday, Dec. 13, taking on Carolina Ascent FC (5-3-4, 19 points) at Cotton Bowl Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CST, as the club celebrates Hat Tricks for Heroes. The match will stream on Peacock (English) and broadcast on TUDN Radio (Spanish).







