Academy Forward Rhea Moore Named to Gainbridge Super League's Team of the Month for November

Published on December 3, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC academy forward Rhea Moore was named to the Gainbridge Super League's Team of the Month for November, the league announced today. Dallas currently sits just three points out of a top-four spot in the league standings heading into December. Most recently, the club picked up a shutout win at Spokane Zephyr FC on Nov. 15, 2-0.

Moore, 16, made history earlier this season as she became the youngest goal scorer in league history and U.S. women's professional soccer history (15 years and 332 days). The Sacramento native and USC commit appeared in all three matches for Dallas over the course of November, tallying her first professional assist vs. DC on Nov. 2 and scoring her second goal of the season (tied for team-best) at Spokane on Nov. 15.

The full Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month for November:

F: Rhea Moore (DAL)

F: McKenzie Weinert (LEX)

F: Paige Kenton (JAX) - Player of the Month

M: Sam Kroeger (BKN)

M: Lily Nabet (FTL)

M: Taylor Aylmer (LEX)

D: Sabrina McNeill (TB)

D: Georgia Brown (JAX)

D: Jenna Butler (CAR)

D: Susanna Fitch (DC)

GK: Kaitlyn Parks (JAX)

Bench: Madison McComasky (FTL), Vivianne Bessette (TB), Emma Jaskaniec (SPK), Rebecca Cooke (BKN), Rylee Baisden (CAR), Gianna Gourley (DC), Sydney Schneider (TB)

Coach of the Month: Masaki Hemmi (LEX)

Dallas Trinity FC (4-5-1, 13 points) returns to action on Saturday, Dec. 6, hosting DC Power FC (3-4-4, 13 points) at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. CST as the club celebrates Youth Soccer Day. In addition to streaming on Peacock, TUDN Radio will be providing Spanish-language audio broadcasting for the club's remaining Fall Schedule.







